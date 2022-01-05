Proposed Berryessa road project includes trail to Cedar Roughs

A proposed $7.5 million federal road renovation project at Lake Berryessa as a bonus includes building a hiking trail to make reaching scenic Cedar Roughs Wilderness a far easier undertaking.

Napa County is on the shortlist for a Federal Highway Administration grant to reconstruct 4.9 miles of Berryessa Knoxville Road. The result would be a smooth road from Highway 128 to Spanish Flat Loop Road, with unstable areas fixed and a bike lane installed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

To make the road project more competitive, Napa County included a Smittle Creek trail to access hard-to-reach Cedar Roughs. That trail would make a difference.

“It’s like the key that unlocks a big chunk of fairly inaccessible land right now,” Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District General Manager Chris Cahill said. “It’s a tremendous project. It would be great.”

Cedar Roughs is 6,300 acres that feature a 2,800-acre stand of Sargent cypress trees noteworthy for their size of up to 50 feet. Wildlife includes bobcats, gray foxes, and golden eagles. The land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Reaching Cedar Roughs isn’t easy. Hikers must presently ford Pope Creek — if the water is low enough — and bushwhack.

The Open Space District in 2015 acquired 433 acres to create a better Cedar Roughs entrance. The dream is that hikers could park at the existing Smittle Creek parking lot along Lake Berryessa, cross Berryessa Knoxville Road and hike a new Smittle Creek trail to the wilderness area.

The new trail would be .85 miles long and connect to existing dirt roads on the property, said Kyra Purvis of the Open Space District.

Napa County’s road renovation grant application includes building that trail across 433 acres to link the parking lot and Cedar Roughs. It also includes adding a crosswalk and related safety features on Berryessa Knoxville Road at the Smittle Creek parking lot.

The 433-acre property is more than a potential trail link or an afterthought to Cedar Roughs. The Open Space District in a 2015 release called it “ecologically rich and very attractive aesthetically," with views from the hills of Lake Berryessa.

The competitive phase to secure the Berryessa Knoxville Road reconstruction grant from the Federal Highway Administration is over, with Napa County having passed the hurdle. What remains is for the agency to confirm scope, cost, and funding before making a final decision, a county report said.

The county should know whether it has secured the grant in about a year. It's reasonable to think the county's chances are good, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Perhaps the one downside to the Berryessa Knoxville Road project is the public would have to wait for the results — construction wouldn’t begin until 2027-28.

The $7.5 million project is to include a $1 million match from the county. This match is to be provided with county Measure T money that comes from a local road maintenance sales tax, a county report said.

Meanwhile, the $6.5 million federal portion would come from the recent, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This is the first known project to date in Napa County that would be funded by the new federal infrastructure money, Lederer said. Another likely early beneficiary will be additional funding for the Highway Bridge Program that could pay for Chiles Pope, Dry Creek, Garnett Creek bridge renovations.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.