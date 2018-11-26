Reports suggest a state assemblyman is working on a legislative proposal that would benefit Pacific Gas & Electric in its efforts to absorb liabilities from this year's fatal wildfires. Local legislators -- Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen -- say the state would be better off focusing on more pressing issues, considering the fallout of the most recent wildfires have yet to be fully realized.
"I think the focus right now needs to be on the recovery in Butte County and in Southern California with the Woolsey Fire. Just ensuring that we help these local governments and victims get through the current disaster, so to start talking about utility liability misses the point," Gallagher said. "We don't even know what the situation is yet with PG&E and the Camp Fire. There will be an investigation on that, so to jump out there with legislation before we've even started session is just a bit tone deaf."
In 2017, state lawmakers approved a legislative package that allowed PG&E to sell bonds to cover its liabilities -- ultimately backed by customers. The package dealt with fires that occurred in 2017 and laid out a process on how liabilities would be covered moving forward, but it didn't specifically cover wildfires that could potentially occur in 2018.
Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) is reportedly working on legislation that would essentially extend that package to include wildfires that occurred in 2018 -- like the Camp Fire in Butte County or the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.
Gallagher said the discussion needs to be had eventually, but right now, the state should be more concerned on helping out the victims of the fire.
"I think there is some good debate and discussion to be had about the options that are out there, but saying 'let's copy and paste what we did in 2017 into 2018' before knowing anything is just premature and just not where our priorities should be," he said.
PG&E seems to agree.
"There will be a time and place for discussing this and other matters. Right now, we are focused on supporting first responders and helping our customers recover and rebuild," said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E.
More immediate needs
Nielsen said the legislative proposal is obviously coming from the utility companies. Holden is also the chairman of the Assembly's Utilities and Energy Committee.
"We want the utilities to continue to serve the public, but there are serious questions because these problems keep occurring. We have to look at the operations and conduct of these utilities. Just giving them benefits -- there has to be more accountability and monitoring of the success of the program," he said.
Nielsen said he'd like to see PG&E come up with a plan for how they will proceed with their program into the future, like what they plan to do to avoid certain drastic actions. He said having a solution like cutting off power in high-vulnerability times and areas isn't really a solution.
"The most important issues (the state Legislature) need to discuss is what can we do to reestablish individuals into residences, in places to stay -- about how we can maximize their ability to rebuild. Part of that has to be in the regulatory excesses that have long been imposed on building anything in California," Nielsen said.
Gallagher said they are in conversations with stakeholders in Butte County on what could best help wildfire victims in the rebuild process. Another issue that needs to be discussed, he said, is how the state can help local governments and school districts rebuild, considering their revenue bases have been wiped out.
"Those are all things we will be working on and talking about. It will take a lot of work, but I think that's the first thing we should start discussing before going directly into utility liability issues," Gallagher said.
The Senate and Assembly will reconvene in early December, but the session is primarily for swearing in new members, Nielsen said. Then, the Legislature will return in January to officially start the 2019 Legislative Calendar.