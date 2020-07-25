Proposed emergency sirens will get deeper Napa County look from Board of Supervisors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County will negotiate with a company that seeks to erect 32 telecommunication monopoles disguised as trees on both sides of Napa Valley and top them with emergency warning sirens.

Illumination Technologies California erects towers and tries to lease them to companies such as AT&T. In return for using public right-of-ways, it offers communities those emergency sirens.

Company officials say the loud sirens could be heard by 70% of county residents if the county ever again is faced with a situation like October 2017, when it was ablaze with wildfires. Telecommunications in rural areas would also be improved.

“My goal here is to get to ‘yes,’ because I think this is a fabulous opportunity for the county,” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said.

Still, the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting saw issues to be addressed. Dillon and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza will work with staff during negotiations with Illumination Technologies.

Residents who live in high-fire danger areas contacted by the Napa Valley Register on Friday said they like the idea of emergency sirens in general, without getting into the specifics of the Illumination Technologies offer.