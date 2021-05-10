Proposed Lake Berryessa, Napa County Airport renovations see behind-the-scenes action

California’s Ralph M. Brown Act open meeting law allows supervisors to hold closed sessions for real estate negotiations limited to price and terms of payment. The agenda must identify the negotiating party. But don’t look there to figure out who wants to renovate the resorts and airport.

County agendas for both the Berryessa and airport closed sessions identify the negotiating party only as the “firm to be selected.” The Napa Valley Register asked the county to explain how that complies with the law.

The person/entity the Board of Supervisors selects will be publicly identified, as well as other respondents, the county said in an email statement.

“However, at this stage, the law is intended to protect and maintain the leverage the county has going into negotiations with some or all of the respondents, so the Board can arrive at the best price and terms of payment for the public,” the statement said.

Supervisors know names of the parties the county is negotiating with, but have been instructed to keep the information confidential, the statement said.

Napa County is overseeing redevelopment and operations for the Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores resorts, which are on federally owned land. That involves selecting concessionaires to do the work.

