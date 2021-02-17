Proposed law would give undocumented Californians access to state food assistance

"Food insecurity has been an issue within the immigrant rights community because people's immigration status determines what kind of access they have to public programs," said Betzabel Estudillo, a senior advocate for Nourish CA, a statewide food advocacy organization that is co-sponsoring the bill with the California Immigrant Policy Center.

Hurtado, who is the daughter of Mexicans immigrants, said her district represents one of the top food-producing regions in the nation, including Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties. She said the the bill would benefit low-income immigrants who have continued working despite the pandemic.

"We are known for feeding the world, and we have a lot of (immigrants) here ... that are significantly struggling," Hurtado said. "They work hard to provide food to us and I think it's time to change that."

Immigrant families where farm workers are heads of household are 7 times more likely than other Americans to encounter food insecurity, according to 2016 analysis by Bread for the World.