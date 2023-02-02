In a twist, the Napa County Planning Commission is pondering potential environmental impacts not of the latest proposal for a wine country winery, but for a house.

House proposals rarely go to the commission, given that homes are usually allowed in rural Napa County without use permits. But this proposed house in the Mayacamas Mountains northwest of St. Helena would require exceptions to various county rules.

The plan even attracted the attention of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which submitted suggestions in a 10-page letter.

County staff recommended approving the house with safeguards. Instead, the Planning Commission on Wednesday sent the proposal back for more work.

“I see this as being too big of an ask related to the current standards we have in place,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

The planned Erickson residence would be a 2,400-square-foot, two-story home with a 1,200-square-foot accessory dwelling unit. Residents would reach it using an existing, paved driveway of less than a mile and about a half-mile of improvements to a historic dirt fire road and new construction.

To accomplish all of this, the Ericksons requested exceptions to county conservation regulations and road standards and asked approval for a viewshed application.

For example, the project requires such road improvements as adding eight turnouts that would encroach on Hirsch Creek setbacks. Road improvements require removing 2.13 acres of tree canopy.

Napa County staff sought a range of mitigations and strengthened them at the request of Fish and Wildlife. Those include replacing rare Napa false indigo plants at a 3-to-1 ratio with a five-year monitoring period and a required 80% success rate.

Other measures include having a qualified biologist monitor for foothill yellow-legged frogs, spotted owls and western pond turtles, and taking various steps if the creatures are found. Tree loss mitigation includes preserving trees elsewhere and planting trees.

Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said the experts endorsed the mitigation measures. “I’m not seeing any issues at my end,” he said.

But Whitmer and commission chair Megan Dameron had concerns about granting the all of the requested exceptions to county rules.

“The reason we have standards is we have identified these issues we want to protect….I’m looking at the biology here. And I’m concerned about that,” Whitmer said.

Biologist Dan Sidle of LSA Associates consultants, on behalf of the applicants, said that the spotted owl is unlikely to be present. The 2020 Glass Fire burned canopy and dense trees where the owl would be.

The rare plants require mitigations under the California Environmental Quality Act. But though locally rare, they are not listed as threatened or endangered species by the state or federal governments, Sidle said.

Applicant Jessica Erickson is a primary care doctor at UC San Francisco. Her parents live near the proposed house site. She and her husband are expecting a child and she would like the child to be near the grandparents, she said.

“Having the opportunity to build a home there and continue to live in the community would be incredibly important to us,” she said.

But she must still convince the Planning Commission that her project should go forward. She’ll have another chance, with the item next scheduled for April 19.

The Planning Commission's current members are Whitmer, Mazotti and Dameron, with two vacant seats. The open seats will presumably be filled by the Board of Supervisors by the April meeting.

