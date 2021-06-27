Proposed Napa Valley roundabouts get funding boost

Two proposed roundabouts on Highway 29 in the heart of wine country could be under construction in 2023.

One could be at Rutherford Cross Road, the other at Oakville Cross Road. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Wednesday allotted $6 million for the project, in addition to $2 million already on hand.

That total of $8 million should be enough to build the two small roundabouts, Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said.

Public outreach will come first, Miller said. An online meeting is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Additional public meetings will be held next year to look at draft environmental documents.

Construction could begin in spring 2023 and the roundabouts could be completed in two years. Caltrans must approve projects on the state highway, transportation and county officials said.

Some people heavily support roundabouts and others do not. The community needs to reach a level of comfort that roundabouts will make Highway 29 more functional, Miller said.

“Ultimately, it’s a safety project,” Miller said. “We are really going to be improving safety by reducing speed on the corridor. We will also be reducing wait times for people on the cross streets.”