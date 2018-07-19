The Napa County Planning Commission postponed a hearing on a proposed warehouse following a labor union’s call for more research on how the project might affect the California red-legged frog, Swainson’s hawk and other wildlife.
Attorney Rebecca Davis addressed the commission on behalf of Laborers International Union of North America Local 324. She said an environmental impact report should be prepared for the Nova Wine Warehouse in the airport industrial area.
On its website, Laborers International Union of North America calls itself “the most progressive, aggressive and fastest-growing union of construction workers.”
With that, what looked like a routine proposed project in the airport industrial area between the cities of Napa and American Canyon took another turn.
The Planning Commission agreed to postpone the session so the developer and union can meet and work on the various issues. But Planning Commissioner Terry Scott said he’s seen cases of unions using delaying tactics so they can negotiate for contracts.
“My concern is this type of tactic benefits no one,” Scott said. “It doesn’t benefit the union because I think your reputation suffers. It certainly does with me.”
Davis said after the meeting that her concern is about environmental issues. Beth Painter, who represents the developers, said an attorney for Nova Wine Warehouse will meet with Davis.
The union outlined its concerns in a letter dated the day before the Planning Commission meeting. It submitted a report by wildlife ecologist Shawn Smallwood, who visited the site, in support of its positions. It also submitted comments on the project’s potential air and greenhouse gas emissions.
Nova Wine Warehouse is to be located on two lots totaling 44.8 acres on the west side of Devlin Road near Suscol Creek. It would be 400,500 square feet and would be used for wine storage.
One part of the proposal caught the attention of commissioners – the project would have 20 full-time employees and 20 part-time employees, yet have 241 parking spaces. Several commissioners viewed this as parking space overkill.
The number of parking spaces is dictated by Napa County policies. Still, several commissioners supported building fewer spaces and adding more later if the warehouse ever adds workers.
“This just seems kind of crazy, all of that parking for 40 employees,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said.
Davis noted in her letter on behalf of the union the large number of parking spaces for 40 employees. She wrote that the developers might intend to add employees at a later date. But that would mean the traffic generation claims for the project have been underestimated.
“This discrepancy must be corrected,” she wrote.
The developer had originally wanted to build 137 spaces for cars and 22 for trucks. Painter said Nova Wine Warehouse asked for 240 spaces to comply with county policies.
The warehouse would be concrete tilt-up with a metal roof. Building projections, trellises and landscaping would soften the views of unbroken building walls, the project application said.
Michael Glavin, president of Top It Off Bottling, wrote a letter to the commission supporting the proposed warehouse.
“Warehousing in south Napa is in high demand,” Glavin wrote. “With our wine customers trying to avoid the upvalley congestion, it’s becoming more difficult for them to find space. As you are aware, moving raw materials upvalley and then moving the finished goods south has created a traffic nightmare.”