Proposed state wildfire rules worry Napa County

Napa County fears proposed California wildfire safety rules might thwart some fire victims from rebuilding homes and some wineries from making even small expansions.

The state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection wants to make certain people can flee fires and firefighters can reach fires. Long, narrow rural roads and driveways have become an issue.

But the county says forcing development in some cases to improve existing roads would be an undue burden, with the cost stopping some projects altogether, including rebuilding some homes lost in the 2017 and 2020 wildfires.

“I agree with enhancing life-safety, but I also want people to be able to rebuild their houses,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 11 continued an effort it began last year. It approved a letter to the state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection commenting on the latest version of proposed wildfire safety rules that could become law this year.

“Napa County does not oppose the need for stronger fire safe regulations,” the county letter says. “However, the proposed rules as currently drafted are inconsistent, unclear and inflexible.”

Some residents say the county is protesting too much.

“Yes, these are narrow, one-way, substandard roads,” Angwin resident Kellie Anderson said during the public comment period. “We got in trouble because we over many, many decades allowed building in inaccessible, high wildfire danger zones.”

The county can’t continue to allow development in these firetraps. The local economy won’t collapse if building stops in the watersheds and forests, she said.

Anderson viewed the county’s objections as being “pro-development” and “business-as-usual.”

County supervisors heard examples of what the proposed rules might mean from Patrick Ryan, deputy director with county Planning, Building, and Environmental Services.

He talked of building a new home in the state responsibility area for firefighting, which is much of the rural county. The house site might be served by a public road that doesn’t meet the state requirements.

In that case, the home builder might have to improve the public road. That would mean either making the road 14 feet wide with turnouts every 400 feet or making it 20 feet wide for its length.

This would be an issue in such areas as Angwin, Pope Valley, Diamond Mountain, and Spring Mountain, Ryan said.

“It’s going to create a significant cost to development in these areas,” he said.

Roads in some places, such as Deer Park, are constrained from being widened by easement and right-of-way issues. The proposed regulations could stop some property owners who lost homes to the Glass Fire from rebuilding, he said.

A winery in a high fire severity zone might want to add an outdoor restroom or add an employee. That use permit change in intensity for the property might trigger road improvement requirements, Ryan said.

One section of the proposed rules exempts fire rebuilds that meet certain criteria. However, another section requires rebuilds to have driveways at least 14 feet wide for at least 22 feet every 400 feet. That is a contradiction to the exemption, a county report said.

Numerous homes lost to wildfires didn’t have 14-foot-wide driveways and the cost to comply with the proposed rules could mean many homes won’t be rebuilt, the report said.

The county lost middle class, affordable housing in the Lake Berryessa and Deer Park areas to wildfires, Supervisor Diane Dillon said. Those are logical places to rebuild because there are wells and septic systems.

“If this doesn’t change, that is never going to be rebuilt,” she said.

She sees another issue.

“And I think we need to call out (the proposed rules) could affect our primary agricultural industry disproportionately,” she said.

Napa County was hit hard by wildfires in 2017 and 2020. About 1,300 homes burned and 938 owners have yet to file a rebuilding application. The 2020 Glass and LNU Lightning complex fires burned about a third of the county.

“There is a critical need to strengthen measures to ensure the safety of our residents, workers, and visitors,” the county said in its letter to the state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Yet the county also sees another need.

“We need to ensure that our families displaced by wildfires are allowed to rebuild their homes, our existing neighborhoods and businesses are able to responsibly grow in the future and our investment in the safe economic redevelopment of Lake Berryessa recreation is realized,” the letter said.

The Board of Forestry and Fire Protection last year stated reasons for updating fire safety rules.

"Having narrow and overgrown roads leading into and out of communities that lie in the wildland-urban interface setting are jeopardizing the safety and lives of not only firefighters but the residents who live in these communities," the statement said.

Ryan told supervisors the county hasn't ignored fire risks when looking at proposed developments.

"We work with the fire department on a regular basis...We hear their firsthand accounts of them going out to these really narrow driveways, these long rural driveways and trying to support evacuation and try to save homes," Ryan said.

The county isn't dismissing the objectives of the proposed regulations. It just wants to help make them more effective and reasonable for rural counties such as Napa County, he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

