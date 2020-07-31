Proposed The Inn at the Abbey on Napa Valley floor slated for meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A proposed The Inn at the Abbey to be build at the Freemark Abbey winery complex near St. Helena will go before the Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday, though not to decide its fate.

Rather, the Planning Commission will hold a scoping session for the planned environmental impact report. People can suggest what mitigation measures and alternatives should be considered in the document.

Commissioners will begin the meeting at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/30gMSgp to learn how to participate by Zoom and by phone. The Inn at the Abbey item doesn’t have a starting time listed on the agenda.

The Inn at the Abbey is a proposal to demolish three buildings and redevelop the site with a 79-room boutique hotel in two buildings. The property is located at Highway 29 and Lodi Lane on the Napa Valley floor.

Also on Wednesday, the commission will hear proposals from Rombauer Vineyards winery. The winery at 3522 Silverado Trail near St. Helena seeks permission to add employees, in part to bring its permit into compliance. It also seeks various changes to its marketing plan.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

