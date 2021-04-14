Prosecutor: Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt

Dow urged the public to come forward with any information they may have about the killing or other crimes Paul Flores may have committed.

In more recent years, Paul Flores frequented bars around his home in the Los Angeles area of San Pedro and may have committed other sexual assaults, Dow said.

Flores has been under suspicion from the earliest days of Smart's disappearance. He has gone from being a “person of interest” to a “suspect” to “the prime suspect” — and, now, defendant.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the arrests came after a search of the elder Flores' home last month using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs that turned up new evidence linked to Smart's killing.

“Until we return Kristin to (her family) this is not over," Parkinson said.

Smart’s family issued a statement saying it was a bittersweet day they had long waited for and a first step toward bringing their daughter home.