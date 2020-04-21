Protester pulls knife on journalists covering anti-lockdown rally, California police say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 36-year-old man pulled a knife Friday on a television news team covering an anti-lockdown protest in Huntington Beach, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Christien Francis Petersen of Costa Mesa has been jailed on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and kidnapping, The Orange County Register reported.

Petersen approached a KTTV cameraman and reporter, produced a pocket knife and forced them into a news van to delete any footage in which he may have appeared, the station reported.

The journalists had been covering a Huntington Beach protest against a state shelter-in-place order issued to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Petersen, whose arrest form listed him as an attorney, was arrested about 7:50 p.m., The Orange County Register reported. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said Petersen, who may have been intoxicated, was upset that he had been filmed by the KTTV news team at a "Live Free or Die" really earlier Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The reporter and cameraman were not hurt, KTTV reported. Petersen was still holding the videographer at knifepoint in the news van when police arrived, according to the station.