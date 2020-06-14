Protesters against police violence return to Napa, and seek to create future change

In its early stages, Sunday’s demonstration appeared smaller in numbers than Napa’s first two protests, which police reported each drew more than 250 participants and caused several brief street closures. The latest protest began at a Veterans Memorial Park largely dotted with townspeople picnicking, enjoying the afternoon sun or listening to a guitarist strumming tunes in the park’s amphitheater bowl.

“We’re not here for the freedom to listen to music. Yes, this is interrupting your day,” Joshymar Graham, a sociology and psychology student at UC Davis, told the audience. “This is uncomfortable. This is how you’re supposed to feel. This is not a comfortable moment; you’re not supposed to be happy right now.”

Within minutes, the protest took a shape similar to those of the previous two Sundays — a mostly masked group chanting “No justice, no peace!” and calling out the names of minority victims past, all the way back to Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy murdered in Mississippi in 1955.