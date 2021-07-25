Protesters decry reports of bias and mistreatment in American Canyon mobile home park

The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and serious allegations of bullying of non-white and senior residents were made.
Terri Pohrman of the Vallejo Mobilehome Coalition, who organized both protests in response to residents’ complaints, said the event was meant to be a peaceful protest over issues like “unlawful charges for tree trimming and driveway repair, abusive rent gouging, contentious resident and senior abuse, surprises on your statements and biases and racial prejudice.”
Calls to on-site park management and messages left over several days went unanswered. Calls to parent company Santiago Communities, Inc., were also not immediately returned.
The issue of bias may be the most serious allegation and the most difficult to prove. While several residents the Register spoke to said they’d heard such accusations made, and others said they’d experienced unfair treatment by park management, only one was able to provide an example of a similar incident with a different outcome for a white resident.
A former park assistant manager, Veronica Alvarez said she believes she was fired because she’s Hispanic.
“I was hired before the new manager came,” she said. “I believe she had it in for me. She wouldn’t allow me to speak to other Latinos in Spanish.”
Alvarez also describes an episode revolving around the building of a deck.
“I got permission to do the deck, and after work started, she hit us with a stop order,” Alvarez said. “It took four months to get it cleared up. The deck is beautiful. But, I know of another man in the park – a white man – who had a deck built and never had a problem with management.”
Alvarez said she thinks park management may pick on Hispanic residents because “they are afraid” to make waves.
At least two protestors agreed that many Latino residents are afraid to speak up out of fear stemming from their immigration status.
“The management doesn’t treat people right,” longtime resident Dey Carter said.
Another longtime resident who asked that their name not be published due to there already being “a target on my back” from past protests and other advocacy, said a woman came to them with an issue surrounding a window air conditioner in a child’s bedroom. The woman evidently said she thought she was being targeted “because she was married to a Hispanic man,” though no proof was or could be offered.
This same resident said that issues they protested over the last time a protest was held at the park, have since been resolved, that they have no problems with management currently, and that they were at Sunday’s rally in support of those who are still struggling with ongoing complaints.
Ramiro Nunez, who has lived at the park with his family for a decade, said he may be being charged large annual rent increases and for trimming diseased trees – something mobile home advocates say is the park management’s responsibility – because of his ethnicity, but he can’t prove it.
“We don’t know if it happens to everyone, or not,” he said. “And there are other things. Two years ago we were told we could only have a small dog, but the manager has a big dog – the same kind of dog we wanted but were told we couldn’t have.”
With drivers honking in solidarity with the sign-waving protesters along American Canyon Road, most of the dozen or so picketers said their knowledge of many of the allegations are anecdotal.
“Many of the non-white residents are afraid to speak up, or to come to protests like this – especially Latinos – because they’re afraid,” said Vallejo Mobilehome Coalition board member Chuck Harris, a resident of a nearby park. “I’ve seen it over and over again.”
Harris pointed out that the state of California has seen fit to enact laws to protect mobile home residents “for a reason,” but that many such residents are unfamiliar with their rights and are preyed upon by unscrupulous management who “take advantage of people’s ignorance.”
Ten-year park resident Virginia Silva said her main issue has to do with tree trimming, but that she has heard of race or ethnically based discrimination going on.
“The African Americans here feel it happens to them more,” she said.
Pre-made signs reading “Latino and African Americas are intimidated,” “Seniors are bullied,” “They make up rules as they go,” and other messages, were held aloft by protesters, some along with American Flags.
Nancy Letterman, a 14-year park resident, complained that management is intentionally preventing people from organizing.
“They won’t enforce what they should, and we’re not a community,” she said. “This is management’s fault because they won’t let us use the clubhouse for gatherings. I would not recommend anyone live here.”