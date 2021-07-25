Protesters decry reports of bias and mistreatment in American Canyon mobile home park

Ramiro Nunez, who has lived at the park with his family for a decade, said he may be being charged large annual rent increases and for trimming diseased trees – something mobile home advocates say is the park management’s responsibility – because of his ethnicity, but he can’t prove it.

“We don’t know if it happens to everyone, or not,” he said. “And there are other things. Two years ago we were told we could only have a small dog, but the manager has a big dog – the same kind of dog we wanted but were told we couldn’t have.”

With drivers honking in solidarity with the sign-waving protesters along American Canyon Road, most of the dozen or so picketers said their knowledge of many of the allegations are anecdotal.

“Many of the non-white residents are afraid to speak up, or to come to protests like this – especially Latinos – because they’re afraid,” said Vallejo Mobilehome Coalition board member Chuck Harris, a resident of a nearby park. “I’ve seen it over and over again.”

Harris pointed out that the state of California has seen fit to enact laws to protect mobile home residents “for a reason,” but that many such residents are unfamiliar with their rights and are preyed upon by unscrupulous management who “take advantage of people’s ignorance.”