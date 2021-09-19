Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic

Wooten said that, to mitigate the challenges, the hospital is providing competitive sign-on bonuses to job candidates, offering caregiver referral bonuses for nearly every open role, is working with staffing agencies to find temporary nurses and is requesting additional clinical resources from Napa County. Wooten also said Providence is offering recognition bonuses to all caregivers.

"I am eternally thankful to our caregivers for pouring their hearts into our mission of caring for all in need and this is a small token of our appreciation," Wooten wrote.

Glasgow said some issues have improved in the past month, but most issues identified by the nurses at the meeting remain, including the quantity of less experienced nurses.

“I still consistently see that we’re a new (graduate) experience ground,” Glasgow said. “They’ll get a year or so of experience then they’ll move on to other hospitals.”

Glasgow added she didn’t think she could support the less experienced ICU nurses in the way they need to be supported, especially considering the additional workload brought by COVID. She also said that lead nurses have to be aware of what types of patients are coming in so they can be there to explain to newer nurses how to handle specific cases.