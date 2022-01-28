Providence Queen of the Valley union workers protest staffing shortages, fight for wage increases during Omicron surge

Workers at Providence Queen of the Valley are continuing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic amid staffing challenges during another surge in positive cases.

The workers say the impact of staffing shortages has intensified because a greater number of employees have contracted COVID-19 this time around.

Though most COVID-19 patients have been presenting milder symptoms, according to hospital administration, the quantity of local hospitalizations has remained high while Napa’s seen record-breaking case counts over the past few weeks.

Last week, a group of hospital workers — nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and medical technicians, all represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers — picketed in front of the Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Trancas Street in Napa during their break times. The workers said they were there to protest understaffing at the hospital and draw attention to ongoing wage negotiations.

Paula Raimers, a respiratory therapist at the hospital for nearly 29 years, said the situation at the hospital has been “very discouraging.”

“It’s brutal at the hospital,” Raimers said. “We’re short-staffed, underpaid, stressed out, tired, exhausted, and there’s no end in sight.”

Raimers said many employees have been out because of the virus. Half of her department contracted COVID-19 at one point during an outbreak, she added, and the remaining workers had to compensate for the difference.

Approximately one in 10 of the unionized service staff was on leave because of the current coronavirus surge, according to a union press release. The National Union of Healthcare Workers represents more than 400 workers at the Queen of the Valley, the press release says.

“People are at a breaking point,” Raimers added. “I’ve been putting in overtime for over two years.”

Raimers also said the service staff members are underpaid. Raimers added that, according to her own research, staff members in her department are being paid $5 to $10 an hour less than they would make at other hospitals. She said she knows of skilled respiratory therapists who have applied for jobs at the hospital and turned down offers because the pay wasn’t high enough.

Queen of the Valley is “committed to negotiating fair and market-competitive pay for all our caregivers” and “pay rates are established based on comprehensive market information and are competitive when compared to those offered by other area employers for comparable jobs,” according to a statement from the hospital.

Jay Clemons, a surgical technologist for the hospital for 27 years, said many of the workers have retired and quit throughout the pandemic, and nobody’s been there to replace them. Without a sufficient quantity of support staff, he added, patients and hospital workers become more vulnerable.

“With less workforce, we’re still expected to maintain the same workload daily,” Clemons said. “Even today, I missed another break this morning. Missing breaks and missing lunches has become the standard.”

Clemons added that working conditions are the worst they’ve ever been.

“I think that since Providence has taken over, things have gotten worse,” Clemons said. “When I came to work here 27 years ago, it was a community hospital; you were proud to work at The Queen of the Valley. And it’s not like that anymore.”

Raimers also said “this is the worst it’s ever been” during her 29-years working at the hospital, but she’s continued to work at the Queen of the Valley because she loves her job.

“I’ve been doing this for so long I don’t know if I could stop,” Raimers said. “I have passion for my job; I love to help people. It makes me feel good to be able to help people. Breathing is so basic. I have asthma myself. It’s a struggle when you can’t breathe. And when you help people breathe, they’re so grateful.”

Queen of the Valley chief executive Terry Wooten said in a statement hospital management doesn’t currently consider the hospital to have a critical staffing shortage. The biggest impact to operations this time around, he said, is the number of care workers who have had to quarantine and not come into work. But the need for intensive care has been lower than in previous surges because fewer patients have been critically ill, he added.

Overall, Wooten added, he doesn’t think this surge will be more difficult to handle than past surges because patients are generally having milder symptoms. During this surge, he said, the hospital has not had to cancel elective surgeries or procedures like it has in previous surges.

The Queen of the Valley is following revised guidelines from the California Department of Public Health that allow workers who test positive to come back after 5-day quarantines after a negative test and if symptoms aren’t present, as opposed to the previous 10-day requirement.

Raimers said the result of following that guidance is that workers come in to work still sick with COVID.

“I’m just hearing the staff in my department being told to come in after five days when they’re still sick,” Raimers said. "I told one therapist ‘don’t listen to them.’ They shouldn’t be coming in and spreading it around all over the hospital.”

The hospital is not, however, using CDPH guidelines that allow asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive staff to return to work without isolation or additional testing, Wooten said.

“We are able to wait the recommended quarantine time,” Wooten said. “We appreciate that this option is available if clinical staffing becomes critically short and we have preplanned ways we could potentially use staff in the COVID unit and separate from non-ill co-workers, but is not necessary at this time.”

Union workers are demanding that the hospital improve recruitment and retention, which, according to a union press release, would allow the hospital to provide safer care. According to a hospital statement, "We recognize the additional challenges our staff is facing during this latest COVID-19 surge. We deeply appreciate every one of our caregivers, and we thank them for continuing to pour their hearts into our mission of caring for our neighbors and all those in need."

The hospital laid off emergency department technicians, administrative assistants, and engineers in April 2021 and hospital nurses previously spoke out about working conditions and staff shortages at a Napa City Council meeting in August last year.

The California Hospital Association anticipated the Omicron surge would last four to six weeks, CalMatters reported on Jan. 13. More than one-third of hospitals have reported severe staffing shortages during the current surge, according to CalMatters

About 20% of the healthcare workforce, citing burnout, have left the field during the pandemic, according to an article from U.S. News & World Report.

