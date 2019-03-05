The Napa County Sheriff's Office is seeking nearly $40,000 from California State Parks to target illegal acts in the Knoxville Public Lands.
The land borders Napa and Lake Counties, but the Napa County Sheriff's Office is tasked with patrolling and enforcing laws in the area because its off-road team is best positioned to provide service, according to the grant application. The Sheriff's Office wrote that it has aided in search and rescue missions, and caught trespassers, illegal cannabis growers, and vandals.
The off-road team patrols Knoxville, more than 350 square miles, in a 4x4 vehicle and motorcycles, according to the proposal. The team hopes to get new gloves, helmets, communication tools and safety equipment for deputies patrolling the rural area used by campers and hunters, the office wrote.
The $38,800 sum sought would go toward 384 overtime hours of deputies working for an overtime rate of $85 per hour, and 60 hours of a sergeant working for an overtime rate of $100 per hour. Funding would allow for a total of 16 patrols per year of two deputies working 12-hour shifts, according to the proposal.
The Sheriff's Office would put $14,000 of its own money toward other costs such as training, supplies and equipment, the proposal said.
The proposal is open for public comment between March 5 and May 6. The proposal can be read on the Register's website or here. To comment, visit bit.ly/1D5FxKv, and click on the box with three dots next to "Agency" to search for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.