Public engagement on city of Napa housing element update to start soon

Housing supply and affordability have become increasingly pressing issues in Napa and California in recent years, and the city of Napa is set to grapple with those problems while updating its housing element in the coming months.

That document, set to be passed by the Napa City Council in April 2023, will serve as the city’s long-term housing plan until 2031.

The housing element will identify Napa’s housing needs and challenges in the years to come, and strategies to respond to them. But much has changed since Napa last passed a housing element update in 2015.

Ethan Mobley, project manager and owner of Dynamic Planning — a consultant working to develop the element with city staff — told the Napa City Council last week that the city’s housing allocation has significantly increased since then, from 835 to 2,669.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

How that works is the state assigns housing to regions in eight-year cycles, and regional authorities such as the Association of Bay Area Governments then divide those allocations between municipalities.

The city’s allocation is about 700 units higher than first tentatively allocated last year because it includes a deal with Napa County that allowed the city to annex the Napa Pipe Property — which is planned to include a Costco and roughly 945 homes — in exchange for taking up to 80% of its unincorporated area housing mandate.

So, as it currently stands, the city of Napa’s allocation compares to a mandated 622 units in American Canyon, 119 units in Calistoga, 256 units in St. Helena, 106 units in unincorporated Napa County and 72 units in Yountville.

Additionally, 773 of the city of Napa’s allocated units need to be for very low income residents, which means they need to make below 50% of the Area Median Income.

“We want to accommodate the allocated affordable housing by the state to the city of Napa,” Mobley said. “(The housing element) will analyze housing production for all types of units, but we really want to make sure we’re concentrating on the affordable housing piece."

The element is technically part of the city’s general plan — the major long-term plan that determines a city’s policy direction over 20 years — though it’s updated much more often. That means that even though the city is currently working on a new general plan, the housing element update is separate and is running on a different timeline.

Public engagement on the housing element is set to start with a website going live on about June 1, Mobley said. At the same time, an online public survey is planned to go up and run until August 15. And the team working on the housing element will be interviewing stakeholders in Napa through August 1.

More public engagement — a week of pop-up events from July 25 to July 31, a visualization tool that will help people see where housing can go — is also planned.

Public engagement is highly important to developing the housing element, Mobley said, because the city needs to be able to break down and understand community resistance to affordable housing plans. And the need to have projects make it through the public process is heightened because of the much-increased housing allocation, Mobley said.

“A lot of folks look at affordable housing as a negative word,” Mobley said. “We want to make sure we can break those barriers down and understand from a lot of different perspectives where affordable housing can go. We’ll do that virtually, we’ll do that in-person, and we’ll do that in Spanish.”

Councilmember Beth Painter said at the meeting the city was going to need to be careful with moving through the housing element process, given the big difference in housing allocation numbers this time around.

"RHNA numbers are a concern to all of us, so we’ll see how that plays out in terms of housing sites,” Painter said. “We’re going to need to be careful: 800 was the target for the last cycle, so to now be at 2700 really concerns me.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.