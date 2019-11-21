As the shape of Napa’s future city and police headquarters comes into sharper focus, residents will be invited to share their opinions before the City Council settles on a layout early next year.
Workshops for the Public Safety and City Hall Facilities Project will take place Dec. 11 and Jan. 9 at the existing City Hall at 955 School St., officials announced Tuesday night. Surveys will be taken at those meetings as well as online, with further outreach on Napa’s official Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor accounts.
A council vote on the placement and timing of new quarters for Napa’s city offices, police station and possibly a new fire station is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020, said Nancy Weiss, manager of the city hall and police project.
The project to be previewed over the next two months will likely involve a substantial replacement of decades-old civilian and law enforcement offices on downtown First and Second streets, which architects and Napa leaders have said are undersized, inefficient and no longer meet modern safety or earthquake resistance standards. Lack of space has gradually forced Napa to spread its offices to eight different locations, three of which it leases for about $300,000 a year.
On Tuesday, council members unanimously voted to focus on two of the five alternatives city staff offered for remaking the existing City Hall block, bypassing options that would only remodel or expand current facilities, or combine a new police building with an expanded City Hall. Although a remodel-only approach would carry the lowest estimated price tag at $31.7 million, it received little attention from council members who said standing pat would only invite mounting repair and upkeep expenses for inadequate facilities.
“The difference is that now we know the real cost of doing nothing,” Councilmember Mary Luros said of a simple remodel. City staff estimated Napa would spend about $197 million over the next 35 years if it keeps its current facilities, compared to a maximum of $267 million if it aims for all-new construction.
One of the two favored options, with an estimated $123.7 million capital cost, includes new buildings for both City Hall and Napa Police, shifted to the west of their existing sites. The police headquarters would be placed at Second and Seminary streets just south of Napa Fire’s Station No. 1, which could either remain in place or be rebuilt on site or at a different location. City Hall would be rebuilt along First Street, covering the current police station’s footprint, and a parking area would occupy the block’s southeast quadrant off Second and School streets.
The other option, estimated at $113.8 million, supported by the council would site a new city hall along School Street and place the police station alongside it facing Second Street, with parking at the center of the block. That alternative would require temporary offices until the city hall is completed.
Both approaches would create additional parking space on the First Street block currently occupied by the Community Services Building, which hosts Napa’s Planning Division and Public Works Department -- operations to be unified under one roof at a new city headquarters. All or part of that block also could be converted to private, tax-generating development later.
The various options for remaking Napa headquarters will be shown in a City Hall lobby display starting Dec. 2 and will be viewable during weekday business hours, according to Heather Maloney, administrative services manager.
Napa has been planning an overhaul of its city and law enforcement headquarters since 2017, when it entered a deal with the Los Angeles-based Plenary Group to design, build and maintain new facilities downtown.
Early proposals called for a four-story headquarters to house both the police station and other city departments, but Napa relaunched its planning last year amid complaints by city employees and residents of a lack of public input in the process.
In September, the council voted to keep future Napa offices in the same neighborhood as the current ones on the west side of downtown, choosing the area over an alternative site off Pearl and West streets near the demolished Cinedome theater – a site supported by some police and fire staff as having quicker access to emergency calls, but that also would require added protection from Napa River flooding.