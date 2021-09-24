Public gets to speak on proposed Napa wine country roundabouts

The question came up about bicyclists and pedestrians. The Napa Valley Vine Trail is someday to run along the west side of Highway 29, on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Those future Vine Trail pedestrians and cyclists going straight ahead up-and-down the valley wouldn’t enter the Rutherford Cross Road or Oakville Cross Road intersections. But they would if they wanted to cross Highway 29 to go to a restaurant or store.

Either signalized or roundabout intersections would be much better than what exists now, said Chuck McMinn of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition. As it stands, pedestrians and cyclists would have to “kind of dart across traffic, which is kind of suicidal,” he said.

Safety for vehicles is also an issue. From 2014-2018, the Rutherford Cross Road intersection had 31 accidents, the Oakville Cross Road intersection had 16 and the Madison Street intersection had six, transportation officials said.

Either roundabouts or traffic signals are expected to reduce collisions, said Frank Perry of GHD consultants. But he also said signalized intersections have 32 central collision conflict points and roundabouts have eight.