Public invited to observe Napa's election process

The Napa County Election Division is inviting the public to observe all aspects of the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election.

All ballot processing and counting will take place at the Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St., Suite E in Napa.

Observers must sign in and observe COVID 19 protocols including wearing a face covering and respecting social distancing. If necessary, observers may be scheduled at different times to maintain voter and staff safety.

“We welcome observers to this fundamental cornerstone of our democratic process,” said Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, “Those who wish to observe the election should contact us 24 hours in advance so that we can facilitate the observation process. You can call the election office at (707) 253-4322 or toll free (Upvalley and American Canyon) 1-888-494-8356, or send an e-mail to elections@countyofnapa.org.”

Logic and accuracy testing of the ballot tabulation equipment begins on Sept. 29. Vote-by-mail ballot processing will begin Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. and continue through Oct. 31.