The Napa Sanitation District must treat between six to 20 million gallons of sewage that enters their systems every day.
The infrastructure can only handle so much. Fats, oils and greases can’t go down the sink, and anything other than toilet paper should go in the trash, not the toilet.
Educating the public on proper waste disposal protocol is part of the reason that the Napa Sanitation District held its ninth annual open house on Saturday. And as employee Andrew Jellison said, it’s important to show the community where its wastewater goes, and how it’s treated and reused.
People don’t necessarily want to know what happens to wastewater after it’s flushed down the toilet, said Stephanie Turnipseed of the Sanitation District.
“We think it’s really important to let people know the whole spectrum of things we do,” she said.
That includes treating water for irrigation use in business parks, gold courses, parks, vineyards and Sanitation District land. Solids extracted from wastewater are used for fertilizer on livestock fields.
Jaden Foust, a maintenance technician who led tours throughout the plant, explained to visitors how methane gas is converted to produce 400 kilowatts of electricity — a third of the electricity used in the whole plant. Solar panels are also located on the property.
Foust led the tour through every step of the sewage-treating process, from the initial steps of removing large objects such as rags or plastic from dirty water to the control room, where an operator ensures everything runs smoothly.
Treated water is discharged to the Napa River during the wet season (November through April) and used for irrigation during the rest of the year. The Sanitation District is hopeful that it could eventually sell all of the water, he said.
Tour-taker Jerry Miller said he was impressed by the tour and left feeling assured that the Sanitation District was scrupulous in treating its water.
“It’s your tax dollars,” he said. “You have to be sure that you’re going to have water.”
At the open house, families played cornhole and sipped lemonade, and kids drove play cars. Napa Sanitation District’s large trucks and other pieces of equipment were parked out front for the public to see. Morning guests observed birds on the nearby marshland.
Anyone interested in touring the facility can visit the Sanitation District (1515 Soscol Ferry Road) on the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. Contact Turnipseed at STurnipseed@NapaSan.com to see whether employees can work around your schedule and give a tour at another time.