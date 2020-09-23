Public schools across Napa County will add in-person instruction Oct. 26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Office of Education and four Napa County school districts — Napa Valley Unified and schools in St. Helena, Calistoga and Howell Mountain — announced Wednesday afternoon that the districts will open for a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning on Monday, Oct. 26.

This decision was reached jointly and is based on the guidelines provided by the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the California Department of Education and the California and Napa County Departments of Public Health, the districts announced.

On Aug. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California was adopting a new COVID-19 pandemic plan, called “The Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” to manage how and when the economy could reopen. As part of the new plan, schools are able to reopen for in-person instruction once their county has been in the Red tier for at least two weeks.

When the Blueprint activated on Aug. 31, Napa County was categorized in the Red category and has remained in that tier. Pope Valley Union Elementary School District opened for in-person instruction utilizing a hybrid model for the district’s 52 students on Sept. 14.