Publisher's Note

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to serious technical difficulties at our contracted press facility, about 1,000 home delivery subscribers did not receive their Saturday papers. Because of significant delays in arrival from the press, many carriers were unable to deliver their routes as normal. The Saturday papers will be delivered on Sunday.

As of midday on Saturday, it was not clear whether the press would be fully operational by deadline, so it is possible there may be delays for the Sunday papers to some subscribers as well.

We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience. The press reports they are working as quickly as possible to restore normal service.

Even with the print edition delays, home delivery subscribers may access the full version of the paper online at NapaValleyRegister.com by clicking on the "e-edition" icon in the upper left corner of the website. Please be sure to log in with your account name and password.