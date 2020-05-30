Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market team up with Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedrozato feed those in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market will provide fruits and vegetables to families in need under a program funded by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

“I want to ensure children and families have access to basic needs such as food during these difficult times,” said Pedroza, who has raised $30,000 so far from a variety of private donors, in a news release. “I commend Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market for supporting greater food access for local families and children.”

The funds raised will be used to establish a food assistance program for local families Puertas Abiertas serves. The program will provide “Fruit and Veggie Bucks” for selected families to use at the Tuesday farmers market, beginning June 9 at the new location: 1100 West St., a publicly-owned city parking lot that used to be the location of the Cinedome theater.

The Fruit and Veggie Bucks will be treated just like cash for the families use on those items at Tuesday’s farmers markets. Tuesdays were chosen to best maintain social distancing guidelines, Pedroza added, “I also want to support small farmers who play a critical role in our community food supply chain.”