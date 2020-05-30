Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market team up with Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedrozato feed those in need

Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market will provide fruits and vegetables to families in need under a program funded by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
“I want to ensure children and families have access to basic needs such as food during these difficult times,” said Pedroza, who has raised $30,000 so far from a variety of private donors, in a news release. “I commend Puertas Abiertas and the Napa Farmers Market for supporting greater food access for local families and children.”
The funds raised will be used to establish a food assistance program for local families Puertas Abiertas serves. The program will provide “Fruit and Veggie Bucks” for selected families to use at the Tuesday farmers market, beginning June 9 at the new location: 1100 West St., a publicly-owned city parking lot that used to be the location of the Cinedome theater.
The Fruit and Veggie Bucks will be treated just like cash for the families use on those items at Tuesday’s farmers markets. Tuesdays were chosen to best maintain social distancing guidelines, Pedroza added, “I also want to support small farmers who play a critical role in our community food supply chain.”
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and the Napa Farmers Market,” said Blanca Huijon, executive director of Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center. “Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, more than 600 families have called PACRC seeking food and financial resources as they struggle to make ends meet. This initiative will grant those families access to healthy food for their loved ones.”
“The Napa Farmers Market is dedicated to making farm fresh fruits and vegetables accessible for all our neighbors,” said Cara Mae Wooledge, Napa Farmers Market Manager. “Along with our CalFresh Market Match program, which doubles food assistance benefits, this new initiative will help get healthy produce from our market on to the plates of families in need.”
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2014, representing District 4, covering eastern Napa and areas to the east of the city all the way to Lake Berryessa.
