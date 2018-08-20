A car being pursued at high speeds by Napa Police crashed into a tree on Silverado Trail, south of Hagen Road, early Monday morning, shutting down the roadway for hours.
The chase began at 4 a.m. when police tried to stop a 2003 Lincoln Aviator at 4 a.m. in the area of Imola Avenue and Gasser Drive. The driver, Seamus Louis Gilshenan, 29, of Sonoma, was wanted for a felony violation of Post Release Community Supervision in Sonoma County, police said.
Instead of pulling over, Gilshenan drove recklessly on city streets, then headed northbound on Silverado Trail at Third Street at speeds in excess of 70 mph., police said.
South of Hagen Road, the Lincoln left the roadway and crashed into a tree, injuring Gilshenan and two adult passengers. All three were taken to an area hospital where they have been admitted for treatment.
Police said that Gilshenan, the most seriously injured, was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
Gilshenan faces possible charges of reckless driving, evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite direction of traffic, driving while unlicensed and violating Post Release Community Supervision.
Local law enforcement agencies put out Nixle alerts at dawn saying that Silverado would be closed between Stonecrest Drive and Hagen Road for an indefinite period.
Napa Police kept the road shut Monday morning to investigate the crash. It reopened shortly before noon.
The investigation will look at whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, police said.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Traffic Officer Aaron Medina at 707-257-9223 or amedina@cityofnapa.org. Anonymous tips can be texted to police by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411.