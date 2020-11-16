Push on to keep ashy home debris out of Lake Berryessa

The Conservation Corps mission is simple: keep ash containing chemicals and metals out of the lake. After all, the reservoir provides drinking water not only to the Highlands, but a few hundred thousand people in Solano County. It is home to fish and other aquatic life.

"I feel pretty grateful to be helping out," said Corps member Jennifer Colin of Los Angeles. "We provide a service to these people, different communities that have been hit by the fires."

She'd like to do what Weinmeister has done and have a career in the conservation field. The Conservation Corps gives young men and women ages 18 to 25 a year of paid service working on environmental projects.

"Hard work, low pay, miserable conditions and more!" is the Corps truth-in-advertising motto.

"I think it's great," Colin said. "I'm getting experience in conservation work."

Berryessa resident Evan Kilkus watched as the crews pounded stakes into the ground to keep straw wattles in place along Rimrock Drive.

"I hope it will be a big help," Kilkus said. "More importantly — I hate to say it — I'm hoping for not much rain this winter."