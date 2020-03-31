Pushed by the coronavirus threat, Napa launched online water bill payments last week

The transition towards increased online billing doesn’t end here. Prebula said he’s in conversations with another vendor to make payments digital for transient occupancy tax and business licenses, citing an “informal goal” of 90 to 120 days until implementation.

“The idea is that we take this momentum and move very quickly because the community wants it. That’s how people function, and we need to catch up to the community,” he said.

Though the city has always offered drop-off or by-mail payment options, Potter recalled times when there would be "people lined up in the lobby at City Hall" hoping to pay the water bill in person.

"To make them take time out of their lunch hour to stand in line and pay a bill just isn't good customer service, so we needed to change that," he said.

There earlier efforts to create online water bill paying but "we just could never get past the seventh inning,” Potter said.

In addition to paying the bill, customers will see a digitized version of their statement and have access to their payment history. They can also sign up for recurring payments and receive notifications about their dues directly to their email or mobile device.