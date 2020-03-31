Pushed by the coronavirus threat, Napa launched online water bill payments last week

No more standing in line to pay your city of Napa water bill.
No more mailing in your bill with a first-class stamp.
Because of urgency created by the coronavirus pandemic, the city last week began an online water bill payment system that allows easy bill paying from the security of the customer's home.
Bret Prebula, the finance director who joined the city in October, said his team had earlier hired Paymentus, a vendor that provides paperless billing to more than 1,500 clients across all sectors. The initial rollout was planned for mid- or late May, Prebula said.
But the arrival of COVID-19 changed plans across every level of government, and council and staff wanted the availability of for public use to be a top priority, he said.
"With social distance and our focus on community health and safety, we knew that we needed to get this thing going as quickly as possible," City Manager Steve Potter said.
City staff and the vendor pushed up the schedule, accelerating the launch by roughly 45 days, Prebula said, calling the eleventh hour collaboration “phenomenal.”
The transition towards increased online billing doesn’t end here. Prebula said he’s in conversations with another vendor to make payments digital for transient occupancy tax and business licenses, citing an “informal goal” of 90 to 120 days until implementation.
“The idea is that we take this momentum and move very quickly because the community wants it. That’s how people function, and we need to catch up to the community,” he said.
Though the city has always offered drop-off or by-mail payment options, Potter recalled times when there would be "people lined up in the lobby at City Hall" hoping to pay the water bill in person.
"To make them take time out of their lunch hour to stand in line and pay a bill just isn't good customer service, so we needed to change that," he said.
There earlier efforts to create online water bill paying but "we just could never get past the seventh inning,” Potter said.
In addition to paying the bill, customers will see a digitized version of their statement and have access to their payment history. They can also sign up for recurring payments and receive notifications about their dues directly to their email or mobile device.
Users access the tool through the new website that went live late last week. Fifty customers made payments within the firsts five days, according to Prebula.
Residents can continue to elect to pay by mail or by drop-off at City Hall, but city leadership is optimistic eventually the majority of people will make regular payments through the online platform.
"I think it's easier. People are very comfortable paying bills online now. They're used to using the computer for a lot of different reasons," Potter said.
Less time at the counter means more time for staff to do work that engages more directly with the community.
“This doesn’t mean we’re not as customer service focused. It probably makes us better at customer service because it allows us to deploy staff and use them in ways that we can’t right now because so much of their time has to be spent at the counter,” Prebula said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.