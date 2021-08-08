Putting a cork in misconceptions about natural wine closures

In 2002, right after Mark Hautala joined the cork business, there was the notorious “Funeral for the Cork” held in New York City. Tombstones with “toxin 2,4,6-trichloroanisole” as cause of death, a corpse made of cork and the full pallbearer gambit was orchestrated. But alas, cork has since been resurrected (if you can argue it ever actually died) and companies like Lafitte Cork & Capsule in Napa have stood the test of time.

Hautala is now president of Lafitte, the industry has debunked concerns about cork taint, and natural closure use is growing each year. While some of this growth can be attributed to the fact that people are drinking more wine — and thus need closures — in general, those in the industry contest that a slew of misconceptions have been dispelled in recent years that also may have shifted consumer preferences.

“I understand the fervor that people had over screw caps and plastic corks and things of that nature,” said Hautala, “But there’s just no better closure than natural cork. Everything those other companies have tried to bend and mold their product, happens in the image of cork. They’re controlling the density of the foam, the foam plastic, to let in more or less oxygen, just trying to imitate the characteristics.”