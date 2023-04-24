After graduating in December from Arizona State University, Napan Louis Jones returned to his hometown for a short break.

This Vintage High School alumnus was preparing to start a motorcycle road trip down the Pan-American Highway, all 18,640 miles of it.

But last week he took a slight detour onto a very different kind of trip – down memory lane.

It happened as he was exploring the city during his time off.

“Every time I come back to visit Napa some huge thing has changed,” the 27-year-old Jones said during a telephone interview last week. Then creative inspiration struck.

Gathering up some old photos from a friend, and more from a 2018 Napa Valley Register story (via the Napa County Historical Society), he made a three-minute video he titled “Napa: Then & Now.”

The video features vintage photos of Napa streets, shop signs and landmarks carefully matched with images of the same locations today, creating a miniature time-travel tour of sorts.

“I love capturing these moments” and creating his own accounting of the past and present, he said.

Unbeknownst to him, Jones’ mother Cathey Jones proudly shared her son's video on the “You Grew Up in Napa If” Facebook page.

“My son created this video and I thought you all might enjoy,” she wrote in a post on April 13.

Enjoy they have.

Within days “Napa: Then & Now” had been “liked” at least 842 times. More than 225 people left comments.

“What a wonderful video,” wrote one Facebook commenter, Norma McCabe. “I recognized every slide. Sure brings back the good ol’ days! I also loved how he showed the old days first, then the current photo and back to the old photo. It helps you digest what’s happened to our beautiful little town.”

“It is well done, but makes me sad to remember all that has been lost,” wrote Joyce Niemi. “I miss our OLD TOWN NAPA.”

“Really awesome,” wrote Dottie Gonzales, another commenter. “That’s the Napa I remember.”

“I grew up in (Napa) the 60s and 70s,” wrote commenter Mark Knudsen. “When I go back to see family I can’t believe the changes.”

“Thank you so much for sharing,” wrote Shirley Rauch Clauss. “I have lived in Napa my whole life (70 years) and I recognized all the pictures.”

“Wow!” wrote Georgiann Kite. “That's awesome! Makes me sad to see what it looks like now though. The old Napa had character. The one now is just a tourist trap.”

I really enjoyed looking at the before pictures … when Napa was a great place to live,” wrote, Michele Scaduto.

“Love this!” wrote Carol Blessing. “The old pictures are so familiar. I live here and don't recognize downtown.”

Jones doesn’t even use Facebook, so the news that his mother had posted his video and that it went viral in Napa was quite a surprise.

“I haven’t really ever made a video like this before (and) I’ve never made a social media post that got so many likes,” he said. “I guess I found my niche.”

He’s a big history buff, explained Jones, who earned his degree in history.

“I love hearing stories from my parents about Napa,” said Jones, a third-generation Napan. Both of his grandfathers worked at Mare Island.

Even since his childhood, said Jones, “I’ve always been passionate about storytelling and literature. I’m a huge 19th-century literary nerd.”

History really does inform the present, he said.

“We picture ourselves outside the historical narrative, but really, we’re all actors in this historical drama that’s unfolding over hundreds of years. Especially in confusing times, it’s comforting to see that people can get through tumultuous times.”

Not only that, he continued, but history “can also guide where things are headed and what we might do to steer things in the right direction. Also, I just like to feel connected to our ancestors.”

Jones thinks the fact that Napa has evolved so much in just his lifetime is part of the reason the video has resounded with so many people.

“The velocity of change, especially over the past 10 or 20 years, has been so dramatic,” he said. “You don’t really notice the change as time goes on but when you see photos like that, it really places you in history and is also demonstrative of that rapid change.”

What does he make of the reaction on social media?

“I’m just thrilled there are so many people out there like me that have a fascination with our town’s history," said Jones. "It’s cool that there are Facebook pages out there like this, and the fact that they enjoyed my video makes it worth it.”

“In my own very small way,” Jones said, he’s made a contribution to preserving the history of Napa. Maybe it will inspire someone in the future to add more images to the project. “Who knows?”

By the way, what does a 20-something Napa native make of how his home city is changing?

“I take it as it is,” said Jones. “There are things that maybe I wouldn’t have changed but also there’s a ton of cool stuff in Napa now,” said Jones. "I love how the tapestry of the whole town has grown to be a lot more diverse since I was younger. And there’s definitely a lot more to do."

What’s next for Jones?

He’s working two jobs right now, said the recent graduate, but based on the reaction to this video, he might be making a second then-and-now video.

“I’m sure my mother will share it on Facebook,” said Jones. “And I think it’s so cool that other people even care about this stuff.”

And, of course, there’s the Pan-American Highway motorcycle journey that he plans to take, accompanied by a Napa childhood friend.

“I plan on coming back after this trip,” said Jones. “I always end up coming back to Napa. There really is something special about this place.”

