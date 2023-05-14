Andrew Brooks first visited Skyline Wilderness Park in the early 1990s, and that led to a longtime love affair with the place.

“My first memory of Skyline would be hiking here with my family as a child, probably going up Lake Marie Road,” he said. “I remember it feeling like a really, really long way to get to the horse trough, which is — oh, maybe it’s a quarter mile up. Maybe a half mile.”

But he didn’t get to the payoff of seeing tiny Lake Marie, which is about two miles inside the park, not on that first hike.

“Oh gosh, no, there were probably a half-dozen visits here before I ever make it to the lake,” Brooks said.

Skyline Wilderness Park is 850 acres near the city of Napa. It opened to the public on April 15, 1983, 40 years ago.

Napa County leases the land for the park from California for $100 annually and has the nonprofit Skyline Park Citizens Association run it. Brooks is president of the association.

He recently sat down at a picnic table at the park to talk with the Register.

If somebody is visiting Skyline for the first time, what hike would you recommend they try?

I’d have them stroll through the Martha Walker native plant garden to begin with. And then head up Lake Marie Road to the fig tree. From the fig tree, I’d probably head up Bay Leaf Trail and down Skyline Trail and back to the parking lot. (Editor’s note: trail maps are available at the park.)

Why that hike?

That hike gets you into the park, into the center of the park, and you get to see some of the variety of landscape that we’ve got to offer. There’s a lot of beautiful natural scenes and some elevation gain as well. Skyline is a pretty steep place to hike, so you’ll get your heart going.

What’s your favorite part of Skyline?

I think the solace and kind of natural beauty that the park offers. I first was a user out here before I ever got involved in Skyline. My first love was the trails, but these days I think getting to see the park as an entire ecosystem, both in the literal sense of all the flora and fauna and that sort of thing, but also the variety of folks who are using the park … you see archers and equestrians and the native plant folks and bird watchers and families just out for a hike and that sort of thing.

How many people come to Skyline Park each year?

It’s hard for us to know how many unique visitors we have, versus total visits. Total visits are probably something like 100,000 a year. But many of those are annual passholders and they might come once or twice a week.

The state of California has talked of using a 5-acre flat section of Skyline Park near Imola Avenue for apartments to ease the housing crisis. How would this affect the park?

It’s going to be a blow to us, no doubt. I wish there was some other way to put it. Part of what’s unique about Skyline is it offers the space for outdoor recreational opportunities and community gatherings so close to town and it’s of such size. That west field is really pretty critical to that. Just last weekend there was a Boy Scout camporee and there were 250 young Scouts there and their tents and all set up. Some of those bigger community events are the ones we’re going to lose.

Of course, the trails will still be here and a lot of the facilities and the other 845 acres of the park aren’t going to be touched. But to some extent, that hinders our ability to deliver an outdoor experience for big groups.

The park is supported by user fees — day use fees and camping fees. We don’t have any other public monetary support, other than a very favorable lease agreement from the state and county.

It’s unknown to me whether or not a big real estate development right in the viewshed of the park is going to affect the attractiveness as a camping destination. We see a lot of campers here, both tent campers and folks in RVs. That’s what keeps the lights on and allows us to provide all the other services.

How much does it cost annually to run Skyline Park?

The park’s expenditures have been like $600,000 or $700,000, or even more than that. It was even a little more than that last year. We’re lucky to have a good and pretty steady source of revenue with day use and camping fees. It keeps the lights on. But it’s expensive. It’s close to 1,000 acres — 850 acres, 60 RV campsites, lots of tent campsites, picnicking areas; there’s water infrastructure, and electrical and plumbing and all that stuff. It’s a bigger job, I think, than people think. Even the trails, which people tend to think of as just dirt on the ground, require a fair bit of maintenance and relatively skilled maintenance to keep it safe for everyone.

What is the Skyline Park Citizens Association?

It is a nonprofit organization that was started by some community members more than 40 years ago to develop and operate Skyline Park,…Basically, the county said, “You can do this, but we can’t help you, other than write you a concessionaires agreement." So the Skyline Park Citizens Association is the body that manages and operates Skyline Park to this day. … It’s been kept vibrant over all of these years through a lot of sense of community spirit and volunteerism.

Is there paid staff?

For a long, long time, the park operated really without any paid staff at all. It was just volunteers and everything that got done out here was the result of volunteers. We’re lucky now to have a dedicated and hard-working staff, small but mighty, getting a lot of the day-to-day operations done. But the park administration and leadership is still all-volunteer and is supported by folks who care about the park and join.

Paid staff is currently nine. And about half of that plus or minus is in the kiosk, people basically dealing with customers directly. … The remainder of the staff is basically performing maintenance around the park, both down in this lower, more developed area and up on the trail system. And we’ve got a couple of camp hosts as well.

What new things are planned?

In the last couple of years, we’ve added an additional disc golf course. There’s been some additions to our equestrian camping facilities … a lot of repairs and maintenance to the trail systems, certainly. Thinking a little bit about picnicking areas and ways to get to families and especially youths.

And a new bike area is to be built?

That’s been a while in the works. That’s like a bicycle skill development area; it’s called a pump track. That will go just up between the parking lot and the archery range there. It’s a particular sort of facility where you ride your bicycle around and use the contours of the terrain to propel the bicycle forward. So you don’t pedal. It’s a great place to develop skills in a more controlled environment than our sort of rocky, steep trails. Kids are especially attracted to it. It’s a great place to sort of get your wheels under you for the first time.

When is it coming?

It seems like some time in the next couple of months, we’ll be starting some of the grading there.

The county is trying to buy the Skyline Park land from the state, minus the 5 acres the state is targeting for housing. What difference would county ownership make?

Certainly, the sale means the park is protected as a park in perpetuity. The terms of the legislation that authorizes the purchase means the park stays a park forever. That’s exciting.

