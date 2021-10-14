Q&A: How California's new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment affects you

Q: What kinds of tools will that include?

A: The state air board defines "small off-road engines" as combustion engines with less than 25 gross horsepower, including those found in lawn mowers, string trimmers, chain saws, golf carts, generators and pumps.

Q: Does that mean I have to get rid of my lawn mower or weed whacker?

A: No. The law only applies to sales of new equipment. But you won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered garden tools in California after it takes effect.

Q: When does it take effect?

A: On Jan. 1, 2024, or as soon as the air board "determines is feasible, whichever is later." In other words, the earliest the rules would take effect is about 26 months from now.

Q: This sounds kind of like nanny state stuff. Do these things really pollute that much?

A: According to scientists at the air board, yes. The state began regulating emissions from small off-road engines in 1990. But the rules haven't been updated in years, even as standards for cars, oil refineries and other sources of smog have tightened.