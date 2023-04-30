Kara Vernor has been the executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition for over a year now, plenty of time to dive deep into the bike-related issues, questions and conflicts that persist throughout the Napa Valley.

Vernor has long been familiar with biking; she rode her bike to school as a kid while growing up in Santa Cruz. And she took up cycling in a more serious, exploratory manner after graduating from college — that included advanced road and mountain biking, as well as going on bike tours in several areas of the world.

Vernor also worked in several nonprofit roles, and has lived in Napa for over a decade. So, "when this job became open, it was really a perfect marriage of my professional experience and my personal interests," Vernor said.

The bike coalition's main goal is to make riding bikes approachable, safe, convenient and accessible throughout Napa, according to Vernor. That's achieved through three focus areas: advocacy, education and encouragement.

Advocacy involves working with elected officials and government staff to advocate for the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians. For education, the coalition carries out the Napa County Safe Routes to School Program. And a considerable chunk of what the coalition does for encouragement will be on display during the upcoming National Bike Month celebrations — including the return of the day-long Bikefest event on May 7.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What have you learned after a year leading the coalition?

I've learned an enormous number of things from the more esoteric, like vehicle codes and the difference between certain types of pedals that go on a bicycle, to getting to know my community better, to better understanding the political landscape. I've learned some things that are very encouraging and some things that have been challenging.

One challenging thing I’ve learned is there is a difference between what I think some folks in Napa County espouse about bicycling and what they're willing to really do about bicycling. I think bicycling suffers a little bit from what happens with the environment in terms of greenwashing. I think there's a little bit of bikewashing, if you will. You'll see pictures of bicycles on the cover of things, but then you dig into it, and there's really not much money or support for bicycling.

It's been tough to see that some folks who are even bicyclists themselves are not going to rock the boat too much to bring about the changes that would give us a safer bike network.

On the upside, I'm heartened to see how broadly appealing bicycling is for people, people from different walks of life and backgrounds.

What would you say are the benefits of biking?

One benefit that I think isn't spoken of as often is the joy that comes with feeling more connected to your community. There really is a way, I think, that people are psychologically better off when they're out of the boxes of their cars, out from behind their screens. They're seeing what their streets look like; they're seeing their neighbors passing by, and making eye contact and smiling. They're smelling the smells, they're seeing the sights. It's a vibrant experience.

Biking comes with a lot of joy and a lot of connection. And, especially coming out of the pandemic, we're still really in need of that.

The other benefits of biking are more obvious to people. Certainly when you're biking and not driving cars, there's less air pollution, there's less greenhouse gas emissions. Riding a bicycle saves people money. It does teach self-efficacy and independence in youth, and adults for that matter.

How has bicycling changed over the years?

One thing that is really different now is that far fewer youth ride to school and back. And I think that practice of riding to school and back really builds confidence and teaches youth to learn about traffic safety in small chunks and better lays the groundwork for a life of cycling. So with far fewer youth riding to school, that foundation, perhaps, is not being set.

Another thing that's changed is the introduction of e-bikes. E-bikes are being promoted, especially e-cargo bikes, as car replacements. And I can attest to that; the latest bike that I've purchased as my first e-bike is an e-cargo bike. I can do all of my grocery shopping on it. It carries 44 pounds in front, and 110 pounds in back. And it's really opened up what I can do on a bike. I thinned out my bookshelves a while ago, and I have two full brown grocery bags of books that I just rode down to Napa Bookmine to sell. And I couldn't do that on any of the other bikes. So I'm really replacing car trips with this e-cargo bike. And I think more and more, you're gonna see people doing that, especially in a place like Napa. Especially for shorter trips.

From your perspective, what's one thing you'd like bicyclists to know, and one thing you'd like drivers to know?

I'd say that I'd like both of them to understand that engineering and the infrastructure of our towns is what most will create safety.

Unfortunately, folks really focus on individual behavior rather than the transportation system. If we're talking about individual behavior, that's certainly something that plays into it.

For drivers, I would say, leave five minutes early and save a life. There are so many problems that are solved with patience. And there's a lot of erratic driving and speeding on our streets.

Speed does kill, and it disproportionately kills bicyclists and pedestrians – what we call vulnerable road users. And I don't think it's worth it. I doubt anybody, any motorist who's killed a pedestrian or a bicyclist, feels in the end like it was worth getting to the meeting five minutes early or not getting there five minutes late. So, leave five minutes early. Go slower. Shift how you drive.

For bicyclists, I would say that I'd love for more bicyclists to understand, and frankly drivers too, that bicycles are traffic. They need to obey the traffic laws in almost the same manner that cars do. There are some exceptions, but pretty much it's the same. And, with that, bicyclists need a light at night. One of my longstanding pet peeves is when I see a bicyclist who's riding at night without a light. How can you expect people to see you if you are literally not visible? It's the law that you have to ride with a front light. And that's part of why the bike coalition gives out so many of these front lights for free. There's a disproportionate number of fatalities and serious injuries that happen at night. So that would be my one thing: please, please use a light at night.

How does Napa County compare to other areas in California when it comes to bicycle facilities?

If I were a teacher I would probably give Napa County a C. The city of Napa is the only jurisdiction that has applied for a Bike Friendly Communities ranking, and it did get ranked, which is good. But it received the lowest rank: a bronze bike friendly city. So it's not silver, gold or platinum. For comparison, Davis is platinum.

We really want to see progress. We think that it's healthier for everyone, for all the benefits that we talked about. We want to see the community be able to take advantage of those benefits. And I think they will when Napa becomes bike-friendlier. We have a wonderful climate. We have a nearly flat urban area. So ostensibly commuting and riding for work, school, shopping, dinner, the library should be really accessible here. And yet our infrastructure is such that we're not seeing people being able to bike as much as we know that they might otherwise.

Do you have thoughts on the historic reasons for Napa's current biking situation?

Being in this position for a little over a year I don't have a great historical perspective, but I can take some guesses. I've certainly spoken with people who have thoughts on this. My guesses would be that there was a lack of political will for a long time. Transforming streets that were made to be auto-centric takes time, effort and money. So, like everywhere else, our streets were made to prioritize automobiles, and they were also made, for the most part, to prioritize speed over safety.

We have folks pushing back on that now, especially given Napa's pretty dismal safety ranking compared to the rest of the state, and our rate of collision, fatal and serious injury collision. The good news is there really is a lot more funding available now to make complete streets and multimodal street networks. And I think that we have more political will. I think people really are interested in realizing that, even though it's challenging and takes some time.

What would you say is most needed to improve the experience of bicycling and Napa today, and what barriers exist in the way of getting there?

We need protected bike lanes. Protected bike lanes are on-street bike lanes that have an element of vertical separation. That could be a bump, it could be parked cars, it could be a delineator post, it could be a planter box — some vertical element that separates the bike lane from the vehicle lane.

We don't have any in Napa County. And they certainly exist elsewhere. They're not appropriate everywhere; they're appropriate on streets with higher speeds and volumes. And those streets are a lot of the places where people go, they're destination streets. Streets like Jefferson and Lincoln and Trancas and Soscol. They're really important streets that hold a lot of places that people need to travel to.

The other thing I would say is being able to cross Highway 29. Up and down the valley, people struggle to cross 29 to move east and west.

For bicyclists, trying to cross in American Canyon is really intimidating, given the speeds and the number of lanes. There are parents who told me that they would be very interested in having their kid bike to school, but they would never let them cross 29 by themselves. So that's a really big barrier to biking for transportation and to getting that daily exercise. In Napa, the only place that is comfortable for most cyclists is the bike- and pedestrian-only bridge near Trancas. The underpass near First Street is coming and that will be another wonderful change. But we need to keep going. Because we would never tell cars, drive two miles up then cross and come back down. For cars, we provide a number of points of access. And we want that same number, at least, for bicyclists. We hear those comments in St. Helena too, about trying to get across Main Street or 29. So I think those two changes would open up a lot of opportunities for folks to feel more comfortable biking and to bike more.

Why don't more people bike in Napa?

I would say there's a lot of reasons. But the main reason is that they're concerned about their safety. We don't, in Napa, have a low-stress bike network; we have a network that is highly stressful. And when people are highly stressed by the way they travel, they're inclined not to travel that way. So we're trying, we're advocating for a lower-stress bike network, one that has proper bike facilities, and by proper I mean facilities that are appropriate to the speeds and volumes of the vehicle traffic that is occurring on any given road. So ideally, you'd have more buffered bike lanes, more bike lanes period, more separated bike lanes, and more Class 1 paths as well, like the River Trail and the Vine Trail.

There are other elements, too. Bike parking is a big one. Right now, there are almost no long-term bike parking facilities. The only ones that exist are at the transit station. So if somebody wanted to ride their bike downtown, and leave it parked for eight hours, they would be more likely to do that if they had a bike locker, as opposed to more short-term bike parking, like your standard bike racks. Unfortunately, even the short-term bike parking around Napa is often inadequate.

Is there anything else you'd like to say about biking in Napa?

As humans, we like to explore, and bicyclists do that. We can explore the world in ways you can't in a car or a plane or boat. And I think because of that people just keep, they're so creative about the kind of biking that people do and can do. There's, like you've said, mountain biking, there's gravel riding, there's cyclocross. There are people riding recumbents, there are people who are riding unicycles, there are people who are riding tall bikes, where they weld together two frames so it's like a double-decker bicycle, one on top of each other. There are people riding cargo bikes to move stuff around, people who have bike trailers to take their kids to school and back. There are almost, it feels like, an infinite number of ways to make biking work for you and fit into your life.

