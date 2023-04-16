Jennifer Palmer is helping to tackle such pressing Napa County issues as homelessness, affordable housing and farmworker housing.

Palmer is the county’s director of Housing and Homeless Services. But her career began in a very different way, as a marketing manager for a brewing company and founder of a children’s clothing boutique store.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Things changed when the 2014 South Napa Earthquake damaged her city of Napa home. She left a consulting job to put her house back in order. She’d then figure out what to do next.

“I knew I wanted to work in my own hometown, which wasn’t something I had previously done,” Palmer said. “I didn’t know what that looked like; I just knew I wanted to strengthen my roots in Napa.”

Then, as her unease about an uncertain future grew, opportunity came knocking on her front door.

A neighbor who worked for the county came to her house and said she’d be a good fit for a county position. Palmer, standing there in her earthquake house-repair gear, was struck by incident and soon had a new career arc.

She worked on workforce development, public health and housing and homeless issues for the county. In 2021, she took her present position.

“It was really an evolution,” she said. “It was never that that was where I was going.”

Palmer sat down to talk with the Napa Valley Register on a recent day in her office at the Health and Human Services Agency campus.

How many homeless people are there in Napa County?

Our point-in-time count in Napa County last year was 466. We expect this year to be just slightly below that number…Of that 466, probably 104 are inside our shelter system and a larger number are unsheltered.

Why does it seem that so many more homeless camps are visible in California now than several years ago, from along highways to vacant lots?

The data will say every 1% increase in the cost of housing will have a related increase in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness. So as housing across the Bay Area has become so expensive and unattainable for many at the lowest end of the economic spectrum, we’re just seeing more folks who can’t make ends meet.

You couple that with, during the pandemic, there were significant decreases in the prison population in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID in the congregate setting. But nonetheless, a whole lot of folks who were formerly incarcerated, who did not have a place to go outside of prison and were suddenly released to their home communities — once you’ve had criminal justice involvement, your barriers to getting housing are extremely high.

What steps will Napa County take in the near future to combat homelessness?

I think a few of the most important steps that Napa County is taking right now are to continue to invest in permanent, supportive housing, projects like the conversion of Wine Valley Lodge to Valley Lodge Apartments.

Providing housing — I mean, that’s the most important thing we can do to address homelessness. We also recently completed a capital improvement project at the South Napa Shelter, which expanded our capacity there by about 40%.

And we continue to just integrate as much as possible with mental health services and social supports, so folks who are seeking a little bit of additional assistance are getting not only the housing navigation they need, but also the social supports to just be able to better take care of themselves.

A 2016 report done for the county and the city said Napa can end homelessness. How close are we?

So, ending homelessness is going to take a combination of things, some of which happen inside the shelter, some of which need to happen pretty far upstream from the shelter.

Inside the shelter, our goal is to engage as many folks who are utilizing emergency shelter, overnight services or day center services to engage in our vulnerability assessment, to get on our coordinated entry system housing list and help people find housing solutions.

Sometimes that’s reunification with family. Sometimes, that is just helping folks go through the complicated process of getting a lease and securing it. They might have a job, they might have their own resources, but they might just struggle through that process. For others, it’s short-term rental assistance. And for a much smaller number of folks on our list, it's permanent supportive housing.

So all of that can happen inside the shelter. That’s what we call the housing navigation system. What we can’t control within the shelter system is the larger economic forces that are causing individuals and families to have their first experience of homelessness. That’s much more of an upstream economic issue, as well as a housing affordability issue.

That 2016 report didn’t define “ending homelessness.” What does it realistically mean?

Realistically, ending homelessness would be what we call “functional zero,” which means the number of folks having an experience of homelessness is smaller than the number of folks we are able to get back into housing.

So I don’t think we ever imagine there is ever a circumstance in which nobody has an experience of housing insecurity, to the point that they might need short-term shelter and rapid rehousing. But right now, the inflow exceeds the outflow.

That’s largely driven by the scarcity of housing units. So when we can have enough housing units available and be able to match the people who need the housing with a little bit of short-term rental assistance and get them into those housing units faster than the number of people who are coming into the system, that would be what you consider “functional zero.”

Then we’re not just serving the line. The line is getting shorter as we’re serving it.

Are there some homeless who don’t want to be part of programs and the rules and requirements that come with them?

Yes, for sure. And I think in fairness to the folks who might not want to access shelter, it is a noisy and convoluted thing to live with 100 other people inside a single building. There are some folks who are just very quiet, extremely introverted and to whom being in a crowded shelter is extremely intimidating. They’re not resistant to shelter because of rules. They’re resistant to it because it’s really anxiety inducing for some folks (but they engage with outreach and case managers and the county can help move them from tents to housing).

But there is absolutely a cohort of individuals who are not interested in engaging in any services at all. And that’s a lot more challenging. Those folks, we don’t have any expectation of when they’re going to move into housing. At the same time, we are almost always at capacity inside the South Napa Shelter. So if they’re not engaging and we don’t have enough housing units to move those folks into, we’re at a little bit of a stalemate.

Are they a minority?

I would say of the folks who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Napa, it’s probably 50-50, the number who are actively engaging in services and those who are not.

What about people who are not homeless, have local jobs and want to live in Napa, but can’t afford to and must commute?

That is a very fair question. One of the things I love about how the county has put together the housing and homeless services division is I actually get to work on things that are all across that spectrum.

That is not necessarily a shelter question, that’s more of a workforce affordability issue. And things like the affordable accessory dwelling unit forgivable loan program are exactly where we are putting energy, time and resources. (Editor’s note: accessory dwelling units are also called ADUs or granny flats)

Our affordable housing fund also invests in projects like the Manzanita Apartments up on Soscol, that's 50-plus units of low and very low and extremely low affordable housing. And Heritage House will be opening next fall, that will also be another 66 units of housing.

A county report says affordable housing units cost $600,000 to $750,000 each to build. How can affordable housing programs make a major difference, given that cost?

The cost of traditional multifamily affordable housing has gone up significantly because of supply chain issues, because of interest rates, because of labor shortages. The cost per unit is really high for that right now.

It is one of the reasons I think the ADU loan program is such an innovative way to approach affordable housing. Because where a single multifamily unit might be $600,000 to $700,000, an ADU, because the land is already owned by the homeowner, the development cost is about 50% of that, if not even lower.

And unlike a traditional multifamily project, with an ADU, you’re helping two households. You’re helping the homeowner household with better monetizing their property and providing some financial stability for them. You’re also helping the low-income household that needs the housing unit.

How pressing is the need for more farmworker housing and what type of housing is needed?

I can tell you we operate our three centers which each are 60-bed facilities. They are virtually at capacity throughout the year. So that tells me there is a continuous need because we don’t have empty beds.

However, it has been a long time since we’ve done a farmworker housing needs assessment, and we are actively looking for a partner to help us conduct that assessment. Because what we know has changed over the last few years — probably the last decade — the makeup of the workforce is very different. There are far more women and families in farm labor now.

And the H-2A visa program — which is short-term visa program...increasingly more farm labor organizations are bringing their labor force in under that visa — that visa requires that housing be provided.

We don’t have any answer for single women who need farmworker housing in the same way that we do for men. I think we need to figure out what that might look like.

But the way that we need to get to that answer is by hearing from those folks. And that’s what we’re hoping to be able to do this summer, is really do some in-depth research and one-on-one interviews and surveys with folks to hear from them — what kind of housing do they need.

PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College