Q & A: Napa Valley College president Torence Powell sees opportunities ahead

Torence Powell has been the president of Napa Valley College since July 2022. He stepped into the role following the previous president’s departure amid allegations of fiscal mismanagement and a subsequent vote of no confidence by the school’s board of trustees. Weeks before he assumed the role, the college was hit with a ransomware attack.

That is to say, Powell didn’t take much time to settle into his new office. Aside from a few pieces of “inherited art” in his office, he has a family portrait, a small football helmet from University of Washington — one of his five alma mater schools — a few books on a shelf, a Black Lives Matter poster and a Pride flag.

He doesn’t seem concerned that in his seventh month, he hasn’t fully moved into the office or made it his own. Eventually his four diplomas — a bachelor's, two master's and a doctorate — will be hung on the currently bare wall. He keeps forgetting his bachelor’s degree at his home office.

The office is neat, aside for a lone fork from yesterday’s lunch that rests on a pink Post-It pad. Powell is thoughtful with an engaging and thoughtful demeanor presence.

By happenstance, no one working in the office of the president drinks coffee—Powell, who never acquired the taste for coffee, prefers green tea, usually jasmine.

He lives in Sacramento with wife and two young children, and during the hour-long commute to work listens to books-on-tape — mainly on motivational and public policy themes.

Powell rents an accessory dwelling unit in the city of Napa, where he stays a few days a week when the commute is impractical — which he said is difficult financially, especially given Napa’s high cost of living.

Because he understands how difficult affordable housing can be to come by in Napa, even on a college president’s salary, he feels especially upbeat about the school’s affordable student housing project, on which the college broke ground last year and plans to open ahead of the fall 2024 semester. And he is looking forward to expanding the college’s viticulture and enology programs, partly with a $10 million gift from Wine Spectator.

Challenges the school faces include budget and staffing deficits, cybersecurity updates, increasing enrollment numbers (according to preliminary enrollment for the spring semester, 4,151 students are enrolled — online-only courses account for 59% of enrollment), and bringing more students back to campus— a goal officials hope can be partly accomplished with the new on-campus housing.

Like the art in Powell’s office, those challenges are inherited. But Powell sees the challenges facing NVC not only as hurdles to clear but also a chance for the college to improve and grow.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Danielle Wilde: Can you tell me little bit about your background?

Torence Powell: I'm a former community college student myself. The community college as a system has been really transformative for me as a person. I was not the greatest student in high school. In fact, I was headed towards the path of probably dropping out, until I was really encouraged to take my first community college class and it just clicked for me. I really kind of found a home there. And it kind of set me off on this path and this this trajectory.

I've spent the majority of my career working in higher education as a student, as a grad student and as a professional—with a few years' deviation where I worked in urban planning, which is what my master's degree is in.

I'm a huge advocate for higher education, having lived and experienced what higher education, most specifically community college, can do. I most recently came from Sacramento, the Los Rios Community College District, where I was serving as the associate vice chancellor of instruction. Prior (to that), I spent 12 years in various roles at Los Rios. In 12 years of working in this space, I’ve seen just how phenomenal community college is. Every day I'm surprised and impressed by what we're able to do with such few resources.

What was it about community college that clicked?

TP: I went to multiple high schools and each high school that I went to, there were different barriers for me to be successful. The first high school I went to was Valley High School in South Sacramento. I’m 42—so I was in high school in the early '90s, mid-90s—and at that time, there was a peak in gang violence plaguing my community and my neighborhood. Being in that environment wasn’t conducive to learning because I was literally dodging gang members in fights on my way home from school. It wasn’t a place where I could feel comfortable or safe.

I was pulled out of that school and transferred to Laguna Creek High School, maybe five miles away. It was a completely different demographic and environment. It was a brand-new school, predominantly white, middle- to upper-middle-class community and neighborhood.

I grew up in South Sacramento, which is extraordinarily diverse and (where) most people were from a socioeconomic status fairly close to me, and this was very different. Kids were driving to school in brand-new cars and here I am, taking the city bus right or riding my bike to get the school. I didn't really connect and never found a home there—it wasn't even really the rigor of the school so much. It's just not culturally feeling as if I fit because the school was in a much different community than I was accustomed to.

When I began taking classes at Cosumnes River College I felt a nice mix of being around other people who I related to, both as a scholar or a scholar in practice, and also as a human being, from a very diverse background with, you know, very specific experiences that I had. It created a safe space for me.

I've been in the community college system, the (California State University) system, the (University of California) system, a small private in-state college and a large public out-of-state college. Of those five systems, the best instruction that I ever received was at Cosumnes Community College as a 17-, 18-year-old kid. And that's not hyperbole, that's the truth. The focus from the instructors that I had there was not just on instruction, but they also knew how to teach to me.

Can you elaborate on your reference of community college being a “safe space?”

TP: Safe spaces mean very different things to different people. Now when I use that term now, I typically think of folks from the LGBTQIA, population, but I think it's a much broader term than just that.

I see it as place I can come to where I'm not going to be harassed, I'm not going to worry about being stopped by the police, I'm not going to worry about someone because I'm unhoused, you know, people asking me why I'm here and trying to push me out off of this space. I'm not going to have whatever circumstances exist within my home life, right, whatever the dynamic might be in my family, I don't have to worry about that when I'm here. Like these are all the things that our students are telling us we're seeing from them.

Really, we are a safe space for those students in the sense that to the best degree possible, we are going to assist them, to the best degree that we can with the resources we have, the connections either on campus or in the community, to help them achieve their goals.

Given your appreciation for community college, is this role something you wanted? Did you see yourself here?

TP: I can't say that… you know, there are very few positions that I've actually pursued. Most of the positions that I've that I've been in within the community college system, have been positions that I didn't necessarily see myself in, but other people who I respected encouraged me to look into. The very first position that I applied to in community college at Cosumnes River College back in 2010 was working on a on a special project. The project made sense for me at the time because I had experience working in higher education before that and I was also an urban planner, and that first program was managing projects that were in architecture, construction and engineering on a community college environment. It was the perfect confluence.

That was the only position that I would say that I went in without someone actively suggesting, or even in some instances, kind of pushing me to apply for. The subsequent positions that I occupied within that district always came from a mentor or a boss at the time saying, “You should really look at this,” or “You'd be good for this.”

I didn't really see myself as being someone who would be a president. But when people I respected who had nurtured or mentored me were making these suggestions, it kind of forced me to really ask myself, "Can I do this? Do I want to do this? Would I be good at it? Is my family in a position to accommodate this type of role?"

Through the years of working and being encouraged and learning and mentoring, and seeing friends of mine transition into presidency roles and talking to them about what the job looks like, it became something that, over time, I grew into in terms of my interest and my confidence in terms of level of preparation.

In August, you said you were looking forward to moving past some of the current difficulties the college was facing at the time. What were those difficulties and how have you moved past?

TP: I think that some of the highest priority difficulties were fiscal and budget-related. The college was having significant challenges implementing a sustainable budget. We were also really under-resourced and overleveraged on in certain areas like staffing, and low enrollment was an issue.

I'd say that on many of those fronts we’ve made some pretty significant progress, and I think most specifically on the budget. We were in an environment when I first started, where we were on what's called "enhanced monitoring" by our accrediting commission, and I'm happy to report that we are not under enhanced monitoring anymore. I’m really impressed by the speed at which the institution got off enhanced monitoring. Usually that can be a three-year process and Napa Valley College did it in less than one. I can't really claim much credit for that because a lot of the work and the decisions that were made, were made by the board and made by the interim president, Rob Frost (who immediately preceded Powell).

We’re still dealing with some budget, and enrollment challenges. We want to grow, and that's going to take many years for us to really start growing our student population back. So I'd say on the budget front, tremendous progress. On the enrollment, it's a work in progress.

You stepped into this role after the previous long-term president was ousted for alleged fiscal mismanagement—you also came in on the heels of the ransomware attack. What was that like?

TP: Yeah, I don't want to forget about the ransomware attack (laughs). Just after we were hit there were three other community colleges that that were hit with ransomware attacks.

For us, I think it's even less of a surprise because there were certain vulnerabilities that the members of the campus community had been pointing out for some time, and we just hadn't really set up or created an environment where we could really address those things as well as we could have.

There's some things that, as a college, we really probably should have been doing that maybe we weren't doing as well as we could. And so we had some vulnerabilities, but I think more importantly, these ransomware attackers are just getting so much better at circumventing (defenses), and so our vulnerability was not a surprise.

Since the attack, we have really been focused on addressing the issues — several years’ worth of neglect, as it relates to our information technology systems, deferred replacements or upgrades or maintenance.

Small community college districts don't really have the capacity, whether it be the human resources or the personnel, or just the actual infrastructure to address these things. That's another thing that is on the horizon that's more aspirational, thinking about systemwide coordination as it relates to cybersecurity and information technology. For us locally, we have some catch-up work to do.

At December's board of trustees meeting there was discussion about this semester’s enrollment numbers, which skewed heavily online and hybrid. NVC looks like a college campus, but it doesn’t feel like one. Where are all of the students?

TP: It's a fair question. COVID changed things. We assess the health of those courses oftentimes by the fill rates. And it's not just how full they are, but it’s how quickly they get to full. The fill rates for those face-to-face classes are incredibly low. We're hearing from students and from parents we need more on-ground classes, but those are the classes that, from an enrollment management perspective, aren't doing well. Those are the sections that inevitably, we're forced to consider canceling. Students are telling us in some way, shape or form that their preference still remains for online.

We're in a different environment where students are more accustomed to taking classes online; they expect it. They're getting better at it. Things that we are being more attentive and mindful to as faculty, as administrators, are ways that we can support students to be more successful. I think the real question is, how do we balance it now that we have these new options and students have these new expectations?

What our data are showing us is that the students are indicating their preference to enroll in online sections, (to) take the majority of these courses online. (But) there are a lot of faculty here that really do not like to teach online.

We are attempting to create the environment and the circumstances and offer the sections and courses in such a way that we can entice students to come back on (campus) because we want our students here physically. I mean, the data is very clear. If you look at success rates, particularly for our for disproportionately impacted students, our first-generation students, our students of color, our non-native English-speaking students, that they do worse online than they do on ground because you don't have that sense of community. It's too easy to check out. It's very hard for you to build and create those relationships.

If your data is showing students overwhelmingly prefer online classes, how do you balance their wants with their needs?

TP: It just a component of the challenges. You can view it from the perspective that it’s difficult, or you can see it as an opportunity. And I think here at Napa Valley College, we are embracing the concepts and ideas of challenges as opportunity to re-envision and reconstitute our approaches to try something new, to modify how we teach.

People have mixed feelings about the concept, but there's this whole movement of transitioning towards HyFlex, which is a very innovative and interesting approach to some of the realities of people who would prefer to have the mobility and flexibility of an asynchronous, online class, but also accounts for students that really need more consistent check-ins and would prefer to have ready engagement with peers and faculty. You can do all of these things in the same section.

If you teach it in a HyFlex modality, that means a lot of different things. This is a rapidly developing concept; the challenge of that is that it places extraordinary burden on faculty members.

After COVID hit and slammed us, there was a very quick pivot. So while we do not have this baked in and figured out yet, we are very much in a transition point. There's a lot of innovation I think that's going into this concept, these thoughts of finding better ways to serve our students given this new reality.

Only a dozen or so of California’s 116 community colleges offer student housing. Why is the school in the process of building the River Trail Village student housing complex just north of campus given the majority of your students no longer attend classes on campus?

TP: The creation of student housing is something that will provide tremendous opportunity for the college to grow. It’s no secret; our society in general has a problem with housing. Our students don't have places to live. They are dealing with housing insecurity to an extent that it is significantly impacting their potential and capacity for success at Napa Valley College, (which is) exacerbated even more by our extraordinarily high cost of living.

And when we look at the students who are impacted by that, it is first and foremost our most disproportionately impacted students, our low-income students, our students who are first-generation who do not have resources. Creation of living learning environments on campus significantly improvse student outcomes. We reduce so many barriers to success just by physically having them here and then putting them in an environment where they are with their peers, in a well-crafted living learning community environment. Our community college students deserve the opportunity to have quality affordable housing. When I think of housing, it really is from the perspective of this as an equity initiative, an equity project. We are providing an essential resource to the population of students that need it the most.

How are you going to ensure the people who need the housing most will have priority access to the 588 beds offered? And how will you ensure the housing stays affordable?

TP: At this point, we don't have the answers. I'll just be completely transparent. Some of those decisions, particularly as it relates to priority, those are decisions that need to happen collectively through some of our work groups that we're actually working to establish and begin getting off the ground this spring semester.

The price point has fluctuated a bit so I'm hesitant to give an exact cost. What we do know is that they’re significantly cheaper than anything else the students would be able to get on their own. It's not going to help them if we can't keep the cost reasonable. We're not in the business here at a community college of making money off of student housing. Really, it's a public good and a service. So our objective is to keep the cost as low as we possibly can.

Because so few students are opting for on-campus classes, is there a concern that the college won’t be able to fill the beds?

TP: I don't think we're going to have a problem. The needs here within the area are significant enough where we can fill the rooms with students and have a waitlist. So I don't think we're going to have a problem.

You’ve spent your career working to create opportunities for marginalized communities and for people of color. What are your plans to continue those efforts at NVC?

TP: Our students come to us with such diversity not just of identity, but a diversity of skill sest and of preparation and academic competency, all existing simultaneously in the same classrooms at the same time. And that takes a tremendous degree of skill and commitment and dedication to be able to successfully get all of those students who are taking the exact same course, at the same time, to the same end point.

I think that the concept of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is something that we tend to think of as an add-on, or an entity or an initiative unto itself. Whereas the reality is that what it needs to be is just the way that we do business. We need to ensure that every decision that we make, every strategy that we think up and every direction that we take as an institution, is really guided by some very simple, fundamental questions. How is this going to create opportunity and impact our most disproportionately impacted students? And that doesn't mean that we're always going to have the capacity or the resources to support our most disproportionately impacted students in ways that we want to, but, we need to—to the best of our ability with our limited resources—ensure that we are making decisions that do not disadvantage them. And that's a priority for me, ensuring that is the norm here.

Can you talk about the school’s plans for the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation donation?

TP: We're in the process of building a new facility for our viticulture and wine technology program on the southern end of campus. It’s a multi-phase process that's really centered around our wine education center. The new facility will completely revamp how courses are offered, and it's going to really modernize the facility so that the program can grow and expand.

It's going to be the wine production and hospitality center. So students will have the capacity to learn more front-of-house work, the full-on experience of all of the different facets and operations of the wine business. All of those things occur now in the program, but they're done in a facility that they’ve just outgrown. We need more space. We need better equipment, tools and resources, better physical space, and that's what that project will do.

We do a lot for the region and for the vintners and for the growers. We produce a lot of really talented people who work within the wine industry here and all facets of it. We have such a great program and a growth area for us is just making sure that everyone knows how phenomenal it is. I think you'll be seeing a lot more of it as we do a better job of highlighting and marketing this program within the region that a lot of people don't know about.

We’ve gone over some of the challenges you faced up front. You’ve said that you like to frame challenges as opportunities—what are some upcoming challenges and opportunities you are anticipate in the coming years?

TP: I mean, there are the ones we know and then the ones that just spring up. One that’s coming to mind now is ensuring that we are providing courses and services that meet the needs of our students. More operationally, this is going to be like almost a completely new team here.

We're in the process now of hiring the permanent vice president of academic affairs. There are some management positions that that people left last year in the spring;, we need an (information technology) director, a facilities director. Right now our management team is very thin, and we still need to really see what the future looks like for some of these positions we made. Some of them may look a little different than they did last year.

I'll say that our getting our Wine Spectator project off the ground will be big. We're looking to fundraise for the gap on that.

All of those projects are underway. I would not frame those as challenges because to me, that's just the work of running a community college. There's significant work that needs to happen on some of these fronts. To me, once we accomplish those things, start checking off some boxes, we will generate more opportunity.

