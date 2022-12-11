Q & A: Patricia Damery talks about her new book, Napa growth wars and life

Patricia Damery has a book out about Napa Valley, her Mount Veeder ranch, local winery and vineyard growth battles, biodynamic farming, her husband's battle with dementia — and links she finds among all of this.

"Fruits of Eden," subtitled "Field Notes, Napa Valley 1991-2021," is a personal book. It's also about trying to influence the larger world of Napa County's environment.

Damery came to Napa County more than 30 years ago and has grown grapes and lavender. She is a Jungian analysist. She is a board member for Napa Vision 2050 and has been active with the Napa Sierra Club. She often addresses the county Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission on controversial projects.

She recently sat down to talk at her house on her ranch in the hills between Redwood and Dry Creek roads in the Mayacamas Mountains northwest of the city of Napa.

Why did you write this book?

I have always written from the time I could first print. I think when I have been upset, I write more. The beginning of the book happened when we had this situation next door where this event center (a winery) was going to come into an area we thought we had worked to protect with our former neighbor....

The more I learned about it and then learned the threat to this particular oak savannah, I knew I had to do something to protect it. So that’s where I started writing. As I joined with other groups and other people and our neighbors — our neighbors got together — I just started recording my feelings about it. So that was the beginning.

What is this book about?

Kind of coming into this next period of time where climate change is affecting everything, is affecting water supply, is affecting fire danger.

You know, we used to be called moderate fire danger. Now we’re high fire danger. We lost our fire insurance and we had to replace it with five policies that don’t even cover commercial activities. So they cover less but they cost three times as much as they did.

And I think it's coming to terms with what in the beginning felt like Eden, this beautiful place that I walk every day. And then realizing the threat to it, through climate change, through development, through some of my and my husband’s own actions. It’s been a learning experience about how do we address our western European attitude toward land and how can we shift it so it’s possible to live more in balance.

How difficult or easy was this book to write, given it’s so personal, including such things as your spiritual beliefs and your husband's struggles with dementia?

It wasn’t easy, but I felt like I was weaving something of myself as I was doing it, I was growing as I was doing it. And it was my way of staying sane in the middle of a lot of disruption and pain. And that included my husband’s dementia.

About 10 years ago, he started declining. If you’ve had dementia in your family, it’s confusing at first, when it’s not named, when you don’t know what it is. And you think you can solve it. And then you have to learn a whole another way of being with each other. There was a period of time it was exceedingly difficult for Donald to accept where he was. He was awful, quite frankly (slight laugh) …and then once he accepted it… I learned a lot about myself, about Donald.

A friend of mine said, "You give up what you wanted, you have to stay with where you are. You just have to stay with where you are." I think that attitude is also one that, we have to "stay with where we are" right now on earth. We really have to just take things where they are and take steps. It’s not that we’re inactive by any means.

So it was cathartic to write the book. And ironically, I received the proofs to go over three days after Donald died. There was a certain conclusion to it. It felt like it had a life of its own and it ended. Of course, the land use issues have not ended.

You write that 30 years ago, you had grapes that weren’t ripening and a person helped using biodynamic farming methods.

It’s really in many ways working with consciousness. It has to do with everything. Basically, everything has a life force, it has the right to the condition to have that life force enhanced. So you work with the life force.

It’s a more humbling position than conventional farming, which we still did, we still used sulfur, that isn’t biodynamic, but you learn to notice that this has a whole lot of greenery on it, it has too much vegetation, so you’re balancing the solar and the earth forces, as they call it. It was really an initiation into a whole another way of approaching our place in relationship with nature.

And it’s very much what influenced (me) when the people next door decided, "Oh yeah, this is a great place for a Cab." This will not exist 200 years from now if you take out all the young valley oaks….That’s where I began to feel like “Okay, the oaks can’t speak for themselves, I have to do it for them."

And I felt passionate about it. I suffered immeasurably when this first happened. And that was part of my writing too. It was a way I could process my angst about what has happening in the microcosm to these oaks, to the earth here, to our neighborhood, but I think in the macrocosm was happening on our earth. We’re in the sixth extinction cycle and it’s because of how we have behaved…

We're only a part of it. We're only a part of the whole. We’re not top of the pyramid. That attitude will do us in. We have to find a way to be in balance with everything else, other people, plants, water, fire — we need fire, but we need it in a balanced way.

What’s your vision for Napa Valley?

It’s where we have a lot of citizen involvement with the local government and a local government that takes very seriously climate disruption and makes that top of the list, over everything else. We’re in a crisis situation and we have to act accordingly.

The Rights of Nature movement you mention in your book strives to give ecosystems legal rights, similar to the concept of human rights. Do you think Napa will ever have a Rights of Nature document? Why should it have one?

Yes I do. I think it’s a growing idea. But I think it’s down the line. I think we should have it because it is an important element of the new consciousness that might make it possible for humans to continue surviving on earth. I think that Native American culture very much embraces Right of Nature, in not those words, but in relating to living beings...

I think climate change is going to push it. Because when we realize what we’ve done and the impact on us, we have to recognize, OK, wait a minute, the watershed actually has some needs that we have to attend to…. We’re a ways away before we have a doctrine, like the Napa River having a right-of-life doctrine.

How do you find common ground with people who look at Napa County's situation through a different lens, who would find talk in the book about the "soul of the world" as puzzling? How do you connect and speak the same language?

Well, a really good question and one I keep asking myself with many different people. I think for me, I’m having to learn to listen to what the other person needs and wants, even when I don’t agree with it or when it makes me mad. If we don’t listen, we get into more polarizing…

I think we have to make the effort to talk to each other and listen, not inflame, not do things that provoke the other, but learn to really listen and still speak how we feel, the truth. I think at this point, that’s as close to common ground as we can get. Hopefully something will come of that. I come from an Irish background. We learn to provoke each other and really enjoy the fight. That’s not appropriate now. We just can’t do that any longer. I can’t. It goes nowhere.

