Q&A: Steve Rogers, the town manager who's helped lead Yountville for 15 years

Yountville’s local government structure is in the middle of a major shift. Earlier this month, Margie Mohler became Yountville's new mayor as John Dunbar, who served as mayor for 12 years, stepped down from the Town Council dais. Two new Town Council members also took up their seats, and a third new member will soon be appointed to serve the remaining term on the council seat vacated by Mohler.

But perhaps the most significant shift will come early next year, when Steve Rogers — the Yountville town manager for 15 years — retires from the position, and a new manager takes over. Rogers has said he’ll be around in early months of 2023 to help the council figure out the transition process.

Rogers said he's most proud of developing his team of town employees; helping enhance the city's involvement in art, expansions and updates to the city's parks and recreation facilities; major improvements such as the seismic retrofit of the Yountville Town Hall; and significant improvements to Yountville's financial systems.

"We have over a 40% general fund reserve, we put money aside for pension obligations, we put money aside for OPEB (Other Postemployment Benefits), and we have funding set aside for future equipment reserve replacements," Rogers said. "That wasn't the case when I started 15 years ago."

Once Rogers retires, he’ll soon be on vacation — he hopes to visit the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu, as well as wander more around various places in California, he said. But he'll be back in Yountville soon enough, as a resident.

“People ask me if I’m leaving the area,” Rogers said. “Nope. I'm living here, in town, and enjoying what a lot of people here in town do: a retired life.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Edward Booth: What brought you to Yountville?

Steve Rogers: I was working up in North Lake Tahoe at the time. I was the general manager, CEO for the North Tahoe Public Utility District. And, really, I was enjoying that.

But it was what's known as a special district. So we had community services, parks and recreation, and water and wastewater utilities. But we didn't have planning. I was kind of missing that. So this position came up and I took a look at it. And It was a good match. It had enough going on and it was personally challenging and rewarding.

Over time, I have enjoyed living here. And also, there’s been community and council support, and that's something in this business you learn not to take for granted.

Could you explain the position of city/town manager?

The manager position is the CEO of the organization, if you think about the council as a board of directors and the city as a larger corporation. Yountville is a small city, but we're a 20-plus million dollar operation.

Really as the CEO, you're responsible for the day-to-day operations and the council makes the policy. The council has two hires, myself and the town attorney. I'm responsible for the organization, the hiring, preparing the budget, and implementing the council's policies. In our case, we contract for law enforcement and fire services, so we manage those contracts. And then we manage our department heads and our budgets and various other contracts.

Could you talk some about why you wanted to become a city/town manager?

I get to blame my parents. I grew up in a small town in Michigan (Williamston), and my parents were both active on boards and city commissions. My dad was on the Parks and Rec commission for a period. And my mom worked on what was called the Downtown Development Authority, which was sort of an economic commission.

You’ve served for 37 years in local government overall, in a variety of different roles. Could you explain some of what you did prior to becoming Yountville town manager, and what that taught you about local government?

I went to undergrad at the University of Michigan for political science and economics. And then I had a good mentor that said,if you want to go into local government, there's a handful of good schools.

So I will give a shout out to California: USC has a good program. But I was a middle class boy from the Midwest, so I ended up at the University of Kansas, which has also been one of the top ranked public administration programs focusing on local government.

I started working in Southern California, after doing an internship with Mesa, Arizona, in Santa Paula. And from there, I moved over to Indio, California as the administrative services director. There I had a larger organization and more responsibility for labor negotiations, HR management, risk insurance, and some of our special projects. I oversaw some of our community services, and was involved in what ultimately has landed as Coachella.

I then spent about nine years in San Bruno as the assistant city manager. There, I had the day-to-day operations. So that and the Tahoe experience were really foundational for being able to come here.

How has Yountville changed since you first accepted the town manager role in 2007?

Yountville was very much food and wine centered 15 years ago. It's a little on the higher end niche now, the chefs have evolved, the restaurants, the operations, they're more successful.

Sometimes with success comes higher expectations, and the cost of entry gets higher. But I think if you talk to people that moved here 15 years ago, the same things make Yountville desirable today. It's just a different audience.

With 15 years in the position, you’re the longest-serving current manager of Napa County’s municipalities. What’s been your motivation to stay? And how have you adapted to working with different Town Councils?

I think there's a simple answer in many ways. At a certain point, a headhunter calls you up, and you start talking. But maybe I got smart in my old age and said, what's wrong with enjoying what I'm doing? And maybe the grass is not always greener. I enjoy living here. I have a stable council, where financially we're generally able to do the things we need to. You learn after a while you can chase a brass ring and maybe it's not always better.

Do you have any future plans?

It’s going to be interesting to go from being on 24/7 to doing nothing. That’s a little worrisome. But I'm looking forward to a bit of a timeout and not being on 24/7. I plan on doing some travel, and then I think I will probably come back and find a way to stay somewhat connected with local government, and then also pursue a bit more community volunteerism.

You’ve led Yountville through many challenging moments, such as the Great Recession, wildfires, the Pathway Home shootings, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. What’s your role when disaster strikes?

A lot of effort goes into planning. There’s a lot of emphasis on educating, how to be prepared, to-go bags, what to keep, what to do. So you have to keep doing that regularly. Because it's one of those muscles you don't exercise a lot, hopefully, but you need people to be prepared. Part of our job is to support the community. And that can happen in a lot of different ways.

The economic stuff is, I won't say it's easier. But it's on the academic side. I can manage budgets if the revenue streams are not coming.

Then there's the emergency preparedness side, or dealing with the community’s grieving needs in an incident, and during earthquakes and whatnot. We have a nurturing and supportive role. We bring the community together. Those are the things that they don't really teach you in school. There isn't a, alright, how do you go help deal with the aftermath of a mass casualty shooting?

Now, there's little elements, and then fire preparation, again, there's an academic side. But really we're also dealing a lot with human emotion. It's a good part of what we do. Our parks and rec department, we like to say they're the fun department, but also their job is to help provide activities for our community, things for people to do, people to be engaged with, social interaction.

That's the community fabric, for me. We want to make this a better place for the residents that are living here. I think you're going to find a lot of city managers are similarly passionate, or hopefully they are, because those are the ones in my opinion that make the biggest difference.

What do you believe will be the major challenges facing Yountville in the near future?

Statewide, housing is going to be an interesting question. Yes, In Yountville, certainly with our business community, we need more affordable housing. We’ve had about 70 units built in the last 10 years, which does not sound like a lot, but it is significant when you're dealing in a community that has about 1,000 housing units in total.

We want the employees that are working at our restaurants and tasting rooms to be part of the community. So we're fortunate that we've had some good partnerships with Napa Valley Community Housing, and we're looking at trying to figure out more, I mean, the community certainly sees the future of the Yountville Elementary School site as something that can support affordable housing, and having that be part of our community is important. And that's been a community goal supported by many councils.

Housing is an area that the whole county and the whole region, frankly, needs to work on.

Property values have really increased and risen, and a lot of our upper or middle class residents cashed out and moved away.

But the net effect is, I don't generate many employees who live in Yountville. We've got folks coming from Vacaville, Vallejo, the East Bay, Sacramento even. A lot live in Napa and a little bit north, some folks are coming down from Lake County. And that's the norm now. It'd be nicer if these folks would be a little closer for their own quality of life and their ability to be part of the community. It's teachers, it's our workers. It's the tasting room, its mid-range hospitality. A lot of the people that work here, they're not making the amount of money that it takes to buy a $1 million house.

Do you have any advice for the Town Manager that follows you?

My best advice is going to be to do a lot of listening, and a lot of observing. This is an engaged community, they'll let you know what they think. And you've got a good employee team to grow and learn from.

Is there anything else you wanted to say about local government or the Town Manager position?

I have to say, it's a very rewarding career. There's lots of variety. I won't say it's an easy career, because I don't think that's true. But I think again, when you look at many of the factors we talked about, it's just rewarding. It's challenging. There's lots of variety, no day is the same. In fact, most days don't go as scripted. You're going to have meetings and whatnot, and stuff happens. And that variety and the interaction with people, to me that's very purposeful. It kind of keeps the job fresh. And there's always something more to do.