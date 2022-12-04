Q & A: Todd Zapolski, 'father' of First Street Napa

Napa Town Center. Merrill’s drugstore. The Pacific National Bank building. The Dunne Building. The Wildcat building.

Just about a decade ago, each was its own kind of First Street landmark, some in better condition — and more appreciated — than others.

Today, these 1920s- to 1980s-era buildings from Napa’s downtown have been remade into a new destination: First Street Napa.

One man has played a key role in that redevelopment: Todd Zapolski.

Zapolski first came to Napa in 1999 to develop a commercial building on Gateway Drive by the Napa County Airport. Before that he’d worked primarily East Coast projects, many in North Carolina.

“We wound up placing some bets in the early 2000s that gave me more reason to start doing more business here,” he recalled recently.

Business he did.

“The city of Napa was not something that was on anyone’s radar at that time,” recalled Zapolski. Yes, people knew of Napa Valley, but often skipped right over Napa itself on their way Upvalley.

“My feeling was that if we could reposition the city we could capture” a significant consumer market, he said.

For a time, Zapolski partnered with Leslie Rudd, another Napa developer and entrepreneur. Then, towards the end of 1998, he launched Zapolski Real Estate.

“We saw a shifting in demographics that I felt would appreciate what the city could provide,” said Zapolski.

He noted the flood control projects, the investment in the original Copia and what other developers like Harry Price were doing.

“There were a lot of people who had already put some pieces in play so all I could see was bringing another match to the bigger fire and that’s what (First Street Napa) was,” said Zapolski.

He hoped First Street Napa would build on the other improvements “and take us to another level,” he said. “And that was the bet.”

One by one, Zapolski and partners acquired most of a three-block stretch on the north side of First Street in the downtown core.

“We were in the right place at the right time," he said. "And persistent.”

Editor’s note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Jennifer Huffman: When you first started looking at the Town Center, then owned by George Altamura and partners, it was a dated and under-leased mall. How did you see its potential?

Todd Zapolski: I can "vision" things. I think that’s what a true developer is: someone that can look at something and "vision" what it can be.

That’s what I’ve done through my career, in other communities (in states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Indiana).

What were key properties in your vision for First Street Napa and how did it all roll out?

We were really focused on the Dunne Building, which is where the Archer (hotel) is now. That was key; it was a signal to George (Altamura) that we were for real. And then we looked at the former Napa Town Center along with the old bank building. We picked away at those.

Then we were able to grow that with the Gordon building and we worked with Andy Beckstoffer to buy the old Napa Register building. We developed it for him.

Then we bought the Kohl’s building and Parkway Plaza, which then gave us a full three blocks. We could strategize, and try to create a “there” there that would bring interest, energy and momentum.

What was one of your early challenges at First Street Napa?

No one could predict the whole retail market meltdown. The internet took hold. Amazon came in and changed the nature of consumer patterns. Ten years ago, you saw pretty standard retailers that would come to markets like this freeze up. Their growth changed; their market interest changed.

Who were some of those standard retailers you sought out in the beginning?

We went through all the usual suspects and had conversations all the way down the list. There were some obvious ones we thought we’d have and now I’m glad we didn’t get because they’re gone.

There was a candy concept that was a national brand that is no longer around. Others have just shrunk or changed their direction. Apple was a serious prospect when we began and now they are only in prime markets.

Did you consider local retailers as well?

There were some great smaller operators. (But) people abandoned downtown. They were going to the Walmarts; they were going to other venues other than supporting downtown.

The gap was there to fill with something that would stimulate a new market, a new draw.

Which other obstacles did the project face?

The earthquake of 2014, major rains that delayed the Archer hotel by six months; and then we had the fires of 2017, the fires of 2020 and the pandemic.

That’s a very tough 10 years when you look at what’s happened in Napa, much less California and the macro-economy.

How did you stay motivated during those hard times?

Coming into a project like this hopefully you have the foresight to be patient. And patience costs a lot. Clearly, with any business, the faster you are in and out, the better. You create the value and you move on.

Fortunately, a lot of people involved in this care a lot about Napa. And they saw this as a project that was transformational, and wanted to see the community be a better place. It’s not all about making money; it’s about creating positive change.

What’s the latest occupancy at First Street Napa?

We have signed leases for 90% of the project; some (tenants) have not opened yet.

What we have left are two restaurants spaces (next to Kohl’s). Restaurants are challenging to start up; COVID knocked the heck out of them. We’ve been in and out of deals with a number of really good folks in the last year.

We’re trying to figure out what’s right. We don’t want to cannibalize other concepts. How do we bring more to people who live here and visit? How can we give them another option that broadens the market, rather than takes away from it?’

Patience, again.

How do you stay so patient? It seems like such high stakes.

It is. The benefit is that once we are done, it’s something so unique. It’s not simply a grocery store/shopping center on the corner that you see 10 more of. This project is one-of-a-kind in the world.

Once you get there, then we can move to improve it. Like the relationship with the di Rosa and the artwork (now on display in Artist’s Alley). We have a whole other layer of other improvements for the common areas, planned. We’re always evolving.

Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces occupancy, new tenants Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces new tenants including Mason Verbena and VonSaal ADJUNKT.

What are the newest retailers coming to First Street Napa?

Deuces Market (a communal market focusing on sustainable and healthy fare) and StretchLab (a wellness and stretching studio).

You mentioned that First Street Napa keeps track of tenant sales.

If we see they are not doing well we need to be aware of that. We need to keep the whole property healthy.

Is that what happened with Lush and Tommy Bahama, both of which opened early and have since left First Street Napa?

Lush sues First Street Napa shopping center after leaving lease years early Lush, the cosmetics chain that was First Street Napa's first national tenant, is suing the retail development after ending its lease years early.

It’s easy to look back and say “I never thought that was a perfect fit.” They were good people, they tried, but the market hadn’t established itself. Was that the right concept for our market? I don’t know. But you have to try. And some work and some don’t. It’s part of doing business.

What other kinds of improvements are you looking at for First Street Napa?

With COVID in our rear window, we’re playing around with some really fun ideas. Now that we have folks to build around we can come up with some very interesting things. It’s hard even once you have an established product to just let it go.

Come down to First Street, you don’t know what you’re going to find, or who you might see. There’s always something going on.

You currently have a new pop-up (Pietisserie Holiday Pie Shop) and have hosted other pop-ups. What kind of short term leases will you consider?

It could be six months, it could be a year. If they bring energy and interest to project, I'm interested. And if we convert them to a long-term tenant, it works for them, it works for us. Riza Plants was a short-term pop-up (and now has a longer-term lease). That brings that change and energy to the project.

Taste of the Valley: A Pietisserie pop-up opens for the holidays in Napa Pietisserie, the Oakland-founded bakery that earned national recognition for its artisan pies, has opened a holiday pop-up shop in the lobby a…

What is your goal for First Street Napa? What do you want it to become?

Not that long ago, I had to explain, “Why would I go to downtown Napa?” Now I don’t have to explain why or what’s going on. There’s a “there” there. I think we’ve achieved that goal.

Now is just to make it better, to understand how we can continue to up the game and the experience and help the tenants we have and the ones we’re going to bring in.

What’s one tenant you’d love to have that you don’t yet?

The one category that we really want is cosmetics or beauty. We’ve been trying to find the right match.

Who’s at the top of your list for a cosmetics retailer?

There’s a bunch in that category. We have a group that’s looking at us that could be really great. They do sustainable products like shampoo; you come and refill your bottle.

What about a L'Occitane, MAC or Kiehl's?

We’ve had them all here (looking). Again, it’s patience. We would have been full four times over for all the people who (expressed interest) in First Street Napa.

Our dance with some of these folks can take years. I mean, it took me seven years to get Anthropologie.

Seven years?!

They were the first group that said they liked the project. I chased them for seven years. It took me four to five years to get Lululemon. Free People also (took) a long time. (Those leases) didn’t just happen.

Who is your dream tenant?

We’re trying to figure out, who is the next concept? There are a few out there. Like Allbirds; they hit a niche. Warby Parker? We’re talking to them. We’re trying to find folks that we think will be a catch.

The nice thing is we can now be much more choosy. We can try and pick and choose who brings that extra quality to the mix.

Do you have any regrets?

No. You can’t go back in time. It took a lot out of us to do it. I could have been in and out of (other) projects (in the same amount of time it took to develop First Street Napa). But I don’t regret it at all. It’s a great result.

How does it feel to be so close to having leased all the spaces?

Nothing is done until it’s done. It’s always going be a little bit of a work in progress. But that’s the fun part. Now we can take and make it just that much better. Until it’s done, we’re not relaxing. We’re keeping our foot on the accelerator.

If you had unlimited funds and a magic wand, what would you do in downtown Napa?

What I would do is get these other projects finished. The First and Silverado hotel project. The Bounty Hunter corner. The post office. The Safeway site. The old fire museum.

Napa's Franklin Station post office listed for sale Napa's historic Franklin Station post office was listed for sale, again. What's next for this long-shuttered property?

I expected three to six other significant projects to happen (while he redeveloped First Street Napa) that still haven’t happened. That’s been tough for us to create the momentum and energy we need to all do well.

If you could pick one project to kick-start?

Probably the Bounty Hunter at First and Main streets. Because that’s a glaring hole just a block away. We’re trying to help see if we can come up with something for them. I don’t blame them, I know how tough it is; construction costs went (through the roof).

What’s your next project in Napa County?

We’re in Calistoga. We bought the northwest corner of Foothill Boulevard at the turn to Santa Rosa. It’s currently a tow yard. We own that and we’re trying to improve it.