John Tuteur has been a prominent figure on the Napa County political scene over the past half century, and he's ready for more.

He was elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 1972 and served until 1981. Then he was elected assessor in 1986, an office he still holds. The county later added the titles of recorder, county clerk and registrar of voters to his duties. He lives on a ranch in the south county hills.

The 81-year-old Tuteur recently sat down with the Napa Valley Register for a wide-ranging talk and made it clear that retirement is not in his near-term plans. He seemed as energetic as ever and mentioned that he rides both a bicycle and a horse.

How long do you intend to remain in office, if the voters are willing?

Assuming my mental and physical health remain as good as they are now, I want to run at least two more terms after this one. I’m trying to catch a guy who was elected assessor in Sierra County in 1907 and was defeated in 1963. He had 56 years as assessor.

I’m currently only the second longest-serving assessor in California history. I plan to surpass him in 2034, when I'll get my 56 years and be running for re-election. I plan to go out feet-first. I love this job. I have much too much fun every day working with the public and this incredible staff. I’d go crazy if I retired.

But to reach 56 years in 2034, you'll have to count your eight years as county supervisor.

I'm fudging (laughs).

How do you stay so energetic?

It’s just the way I’m built, I guess.

How did the Tuteurs come to Napa and come to the ranch?

Well, my parents and I were born in Cleveland, Ohio. My grandfather settled in the early 1920s. When my grandfather passed away, my dad and mother always loved California. So they had spent their honeymoon in 1939 at the Bel-Air hotel in Beverly Hills. When my grandfather passed away, there was really nothing keeping them in Cleveland, and the big snows in the winter and the humidity in the summer were a good reason to come to California.

My parents owned a farm and a home and a business in Cleveland. And they came to San Francisco and bought a home and a farm or a ranch and a business. And we’ve been here ever since 1951.

What do you do on the ranch?

It's always been a cattle ranch. It's primarily brush and rocks. But there's enough room for a few cows to walk around and graze. So we've run cattle on the ranch since '51. ... It's mostly that we consider ourselves stewards of the land rather than the owners of the land. We've pretty much kept it in its natural condition over the years. We've added one home in those 70 years and that should satisfy our needs for several generations, we hope.

When did you run for the Napa County Board of Supervisors and why?

In 1972, I became a little frustrated with the attitude I felt the Board of Supervisors had in the late '60s and early '70s. I felt they weren’t listening to the public and had an attitude that they were in charge instead of serving the people. So I ran against the chairman of the board in 1972 and beat him in the primary.

What were the issues facing Napa County at the time?

Well, I think the primary issue was controlled, managed growth. At the time I was elected to the board and took office in January of 1973, the minimum parcel size in all of Napa County (except the agricultural preserve) was one acre. In other words, you could divide any parcel into one-acre parcels, which would be legal parcels.

So by February, Ginny Simms and I and other board members passed an emergency ordinance raising the minimum parcel size to 10 acres around the city and 40 acres in the rest of the county. The ag preserve was already there and I believe we raised the minimum parcel size in the ag preserve from 20 to 40 acres, but I can’t remember if we did that in the '70s or not (editor's note: it was 1979).

But I think that was the issue I ran on, was preserving what is wonderful about the Napa Valley. You know, Robert Mondavi had started the new tradition of Napa Valley wines only six years before, in 1966. So it was just the beginning of the growth and expansion of the Napa wine industry and the grape industry, and we felt that needed protecting from the pressures of urban growth.

How is Napa County different today than it was then?

Well, let’s start with how Napa County is different from the rest of the Bay Area. First of all, we’re protected by geography. So we had until recently only one four-lane road which was coming up from the south (we now also have Jameson Canyon). … We don’t have (Interstate) 80 running through us like they do in Solano and we don’t have Highway 101 running through us like Marin and Sonoma. So where they’ve grown incredibly rapidly, we have managed our growth to about 1% since those 50 years I’ve been in active political and government office.

And the big change I think from then to now is twofold. I think of course the growth and world renown of the wine industry is a huge change from 1972. I think the other change is the attitude of the public in favor of the protection of what is so special about the Napa Valley.

How has the job of a Napa County supervisor changed?

Ginny and I were the first full-time supervisors. Neither of us had outside employment. So we really were the first time — and I believe this is true in county history — that we were spending our 40 hours a week as county supervisors. No reflection on the predecessors or my colleagues in the early '70s, but it had been pretty much the tradition that supervisors would come in on Tuesdays and make whatever actions were needed and leave the rest to the staff.

We continued to let the staff do what they needed to so, but we become very involved in the day-to-day operations of the county and also became very involved in regional, state and federal issues that affected Napa County. I became vice chair of the (Association of Bay Area Governments) Regional Planning Committee in the late '70s. The chair at the time was Dianne Feinstein…we did our best to not only preserve what Napa County needed and deserved, but to lead a role in the region and the state, to use Napa County as an example of what managed growth could do.

Why did you run for assessor in 1986?

During the eight years I was on the Board of Supervisors, the Board of Supervisors actually served as something called the Board of Equalization, which heard disputes between the assessor and property owners. And I thought that was fascinating. Those were the most intricate and involved assessment issues. My predecessor George Abate and his team did a super job. But that was very interesting. That sort of piqued my fancy.

I took six years off; I retired from the board in January in 1981. I took six years off and was involved in the community with the Napa Valley Foundation and other community efforts. And then in 1986, when George Abate announced his retirement, I decided I’d run for county assessor. And I did and again won in the primary — just barely — against a very nice guy from within the office. I won by 373 votes out of 27,000 cast. The day I took office, I appointed the person who had run against me as chief appraiser because he was on the appraisal side. I came in on the technology and management side. He and I worked together for 10 years before he retired.

You also run elections as the registrar of voters. How did you become recorder/county clerk/registrar of voters, as well as assessor?

So in 1996-97, my predecessor on the recorder/county clerk somehow lost the confidence of the Board of Supervisors. Nothing terrible, I think it was just the attitude about public service and how you deal with your clientele. So in 1997, the board asked me if I would accept becoming recorder/county clerk/registrar of voters. My predecessor became my chief deputy, and then I ran for the combined office in 1998 and won.

How hard was it to learn the new skills, to run elections?

I took office in January 1998 and my first election was March of 1998, which was the flood control tax issue…The key to any success I’ve had is the wonderful people I’ve worked with. I stepped into a well-run office and made a few changes over the years, but on the whole, it’s the day-to-day staff work that keeps the county running. … My job I see as being here to both assist the staff and also to look for ways to improve things.

You allowed an easement on your ranch property for a hiking trail. How has that worked out?

In 1972, I purchased a piece of property from a neighbor. One of the reasons for purchasing it was there had been talk back then — including in the Register — about trying to put a road through from Napa State Hospital through that backcountry and come out in Green Valley on the Solano County side. Of course, I couldn’t have stopped it if there had been eminent domain, but it never happened.

But my other reason for buying that property was I had a vision that someday there could be a trail linking Skyline Park — which wasn’t there at the time, by the way (editor’s note: it was an idea) — linking what is now Skyline Park with the city of Vallejo lands, which is 1,100 acres to the southeast of where Skyline and my property are. I bought the property for that reason. Seventeen years later, in 1989, the Bay Area Ridge Trail was formed, whose goal was to make a trail all around the bay, some 500 miles. … By 2005, the Bay Area Ridge Trail was ready to accept a trail easement from our family, which we donated. They built what called the Napa Solano Ridge Trail.

It’s been a wonderful experience for us. We still graze cattle in that area, but we’ve had no problem with litter or trespass or fires because of the controlled access through Skyline Park. Just recently, we donated more trail easement to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, which now goes up over the ridge to what’s called the Suscol Headwaters Park, which is owned by the Regional Park District.

What do you like best about your job?

Two things. Dealing with the incredible staff — I’ve just been so fortunate during all these years, whether as supervisor or in my assessor job to have incredible people to work with.

And secondly, working with the public. Every day, both as supervisor and now in my other jobs, I’m able to help people; I’m able to help agencies conduct elections, helping people with the complexities of assessment questions, especially when there’s succession planning and people’s estates involved. So every day I get to help somebody. And that makes this job not just enjoyable, but very rewarding.

