Quail Fire reaches 1,837 acres in Solano County, 40 percent containment

The Quail Fire in rural Solano County between Vacaville and Winters has grown to 1,837 acres and is 40 percent contained, Cal Fire said Sunday evening, with crews hampered by windy conditions overnight.

Three structures have been destroyed and 100 remain threatened, Cal Fire said in a news release. There are more than 600 personnel working the fire and no injuries have been reported, but evacuations of homes and other buildings in the area, which were mandatory, are no longer.

Air tankers have been making drops as conditions allow, officials said.

The Quail Fire appears to have started near Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley Road southwest of Winters shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire. Low humidity and high winds have helped the fire spread quickly.

An evacuation center has been established at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive in Vacaville.