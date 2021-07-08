 Skip to main content
Quake along Nevada border shakes Bay Area

Shaking felt in much of the Bay Area and Central Valley on Thursday afternoon appears to have come from a 5.9-magnitude earthquake after the U.S. Geological Survey initially reported a second 4.8-magnitude quake around the same time near Stockton in San Joaquin County.

The USGS initially reported the 5.9-magnitude quake near the California-Nevada border at 3:49 p.m., shortly before reporting the 4.8 quake in San Joaquin County.

However, the USGS' website within a half-hour of the shaking removed the listing for the 4.8 quake and clarified the shaking came from the larger quake.

No injuries or major damage were immediately reported in connection with the earthquake.

