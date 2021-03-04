Quake near St. Helena rattles Upvalley communities

A 3.2 quake west of St. Helena rattled the Upvalley communities shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The quake struck at 7:53 a.m. in an uninhabited area along the Napa-Sonoma county line, a little more than 2 miles southwest of St. Helena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

