 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quake near St. Helena rattles Upvalley communities
alert

Quake near St. Helena rattles Upvalley communities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 3.2 quake west of St. Helena rattled the Upvalley communities shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The quake struck at 7:53 a.m. in an uninhabited area along the Napa-Sonoma county line, a little more than 2 miles southwest of St. Helena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

WATCH NOW: WARTHOGS AND OTHER CREATURES AT SAFARI WEST.

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Young appears before committee for deputy OMB job

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News