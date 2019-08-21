Voters will decide in the March 3 election whether to hike the Napa County sales tax by a quarter-cent so they will have more places to hike.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to place the proposed 15-year parks-and-open space tax on the ballot as Measure K. If passed by a two-thirds vote, the tax would raise an estimated $9 million annually.
“We have a lot of land saved in the valley,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “But we don’t have a lot of land that has public access.”
Money from Measure K wouldn’t be controlled by the Board of Supervisors. Rather, it would go to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, a body created by voters in 2006 with its own, elected board of directors.
The Open Space District has protected 5,090 acres and runs such parks as Moore Creek Park and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. It has no funding source of its own, but operates on about $1 million annually granted by the Board of Supervisors from the county’s transient occupancy tax.
District officials say they’re reaching the limit of what they can do with the county’s contribution. A quarter-cent sales tax could allow the district to preserve 20,000 acres - 31 square miles - over 15 years.
“It’s for the voters to decide if they want to further the mission of the Open Space District,” Supervisor Belia Ramos said.
If passed, at least 52 percent of tax money would be spent on preserving watershed, rivers, lakes open space and wildlife habitat, 25 percent on operating, maintaining and improving open space parks, 20 percent on parks-and-recreation projects in local cities and no more than 3 percent on administrative overhead, according to Measure K.
Leon Brauning of the Napa County Taxpayers Association said his group met with Open Space District officials to discuss Measure K. The two parties tried to bridge their differences over the ballot measure.
“But to no avail, unfortunately, therefore we have no choice but to oppose and fight this new tax,” he said.
The taxpayers group opposes the right of the district to sell bonds, does not think the Measure K oversight committee would be strong enough, objects to having 20 percent of the tax revenues go to cities for city park projects and to allowing 3 percent of the revenues to be spent on administration, Brauning said.
The district seems to have a biased interpretation of polling information when saying the tax has public support, Brauning said. He said he couldn’t delve into details because the taxpayers group can't obtain the poll, which was paid for not by the district with public money, but by the nonprofit Land Trust of Napa County.
Voters have clearly shown they object to park district taxes. Three past open space funding measures failed to pass, Brauning said.
“Are you sure you want to go to the polls again?” he asked supervisors.
Open Space District Board Member Barry Christian responded that Measure Z in 2016 received 65 percent of the vote, short of the two thirds – 66.6 percent – needed to win.
“I’d like to point out that 65 percent in any other election would be considered a landslide,” Christian said.
Board Member Tony Norris said people want to get out into nature and enjoy beauty.
“It’s an investment in beauty,” Norris said.
Susan Crosby of Napa Climate NOW! described a connection between protecting open space and addressing climate change. Carbon sequestration provided by woodlands and green spaces is the most natural way to regulate temperatures, she said.
“I urge you to include this measure on the ballot and give us all a tax we would feel good about paying,” she told supervisors.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place the tax on the ballot at the request of the Open Space District.
"I think we should get as much additional open space as we can," Board Chair Ryan Gregory said.
Voters in the March 3 election will decide whether they agree. The existing sales tax in Napa County is 7.75 percent, with the exception of St. Helena, where it is 8.25 percent.
“This is an opportunity for our constituents to vocalize their priorities and their support,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.