An American Canyon Police Department officer was injured during a struggle to detain a Napa man with a history of meth use and resisting arrest, police say.
The department received word at 7 p.m. on Thursday that suspicious people, dressed in dark clothing and backpacks, were near Linwood Park, behind the American Canyon Senior Center, according to a press release sent by the department. The people had approached the caller and asked questions that didn't make sense, police said.
An officer arrived and saw one of the men, 25-year-old Russell Alen Townsend, whom he recognized from a previous arrest. When the officer directed Townsend to reveal his hands, he took off running, Ortiz said.
Townsend discarded a meth pipe and 2.5 gram-bag of what may be meth, police said. He ran into the park and the officer began to chase him.
The officer announced over his radio that he was in a foot pursuit, Ortiz said, then his radio shut off during the quarter-mile chase and he wasn't answering colleagues, Ortiz said.
"We got pretty concerned for a while," Ortiz said.
Townsend tried to climb over a fence into a backyard in the 200 block of Manor Court, but the officer grabbed him, police said.
Townsend violently resisted the officer, as nearby officers tried to find them, police said. The officer eventually overcame his resistance, and another officer arrived and helped handcuff Townsend, police said.
Townsend has previously been arrested for resisting law enforcement and having meth, police said.
The officer suffered minor injuries to his ankle, wrist and hand, and was treated and released from Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Townsend was checked for injuries, then booked into Napa County jail at 10:15 p.m. on suspicion of a felony resisting arrest with violence charge. He was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors related to having meth and committing a felony after being released from jail without having to post bail.
His bail was set at $50,000 and he remained in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.