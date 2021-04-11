 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queen of the Valley Medical Center cuts ER, other staff
alert top story
Health Care

Queen of the Valley Medical Center cuts ER, other staff

{{featured_button_text}}

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced it will lay off 10 employees at the Napa hospital. 

"COVID-19 had a profound effect on Providence in 2020," said Steven Buck, executive director, communications at Providence. 

"Government orders to temporarily suspend non-emergent procedures and other service reductions during the year led to an unprecedented decrease in patient volumes. As a result, Providence experienced a significant reduction in patient revenue, coupled with an increase in costs incurred for PPE, pharmaceuticals, and labor," said Buck. 

Six of the eliminated workers are emergency department technicians and four are cooks, said a news release from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW).

“All of these cuts will harm the hospital, and the proposed layoffs of six Emergency Department technicians would have the most direct impact on patient care,” said the NUHW release.

Emergency technicians support nurses and doctors in providing direct patient care in the Emergency Department, said the union release.

“The Emergency Department is already understaffed," the union release said. 

“Many patients already have to wait three hours or more to get seen when they walk into the emergency room,” said Wendy Espinoza, an emergency technician, and Napa resident. “These layoffs are going to make that worse.” Espinoza will be laid off in early May.

"I put my health and my family's health at risk to serve our community during the pandemic," said Tiffany Miller, an emergency technician, and Napa resident. Miller will also be laid off in early May.

“For Providence to start laying off caregivers at the Queen further demonstrates that it's focused on maximizing profit, not delivering better care for Napa residents,” said NUHW President Sal Rosselli.

The Queen regularly assesses operations, staffing levels, and financial performance, Buck said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"One of the impacts of COVID-19 is a shift in how patients are seeking and receiving medical care, including the use of telemedicine. This has also affected the volume of visits to the emergency department at Queen of the Valley, which has had an impact on staffing needs," said Buck. 

"While we were able to delay staff reductions during 2020, even while many other health care organizations and hospitals made significant cuts, the cumulative negative impact of the pandemic on our operations now requires that we make a small reduction to staff," said Buck. 

"Amidst this reduction, we are maintaining bedside staffing levels, so we do not compromise our ability to care for the patients who are counting on us. We are providing numerous support services for these caregivers, including severance and outplacement assistance," said Buck. 

In February, the Queen announced 12 layoffs. Those positions included staffing coordinators, administrative assistants in staffing and facilities, and engineers — people who support the physical operations and patient care in the hospital. 

In a February 23 memo, then-CEO Larry Coomes wrote: "While we were able to avoid such actions throughout 2020, we are now required to address the negative cumulative impact that the year-long pandemic has had on our own operations." 

"We have taken great pains to assess our organization’s operations and staffing needs in light of this challenge," he said. "We have also closed a significant number of open positions, at all levels."  

"At the same time, we are maintaining bedside staffing levels, so we do not compromise our ability to care for the patients who are counting on us," wrote Coomes. 

"Keeping our caregivers and patients safe has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic," said Buck. 

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Providence's nonoperating income totaled $1 billion in 2020, compared with $1.1 billion a year earlier. The system ended last year with net income of $739.5 million, down from $1.4 billion in 2019.

Buck said that while the Providence family of organizations received $957 million in CARES Act funding, it covered only one-third of COVID-related losses incurred in 2020. As a result, Providence lost over $300 million in operating income in 2020. 

Queen of the Valley Medical Center will soon remove St. Joseph Health from signage and add Providence. St. Joseph Health merged with Providence in 2016. The Napa hospital will retain the name Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News