Queen of the Valley Medical Center cuts ER, other staff

"I put my health and my family's health at risk to serve our community during the pandemic," said Tiffany Miller, an emergency technician, and Napa resident. Miller will also be laid off in early May.

“For Providence to start laying off caregivers at the Queen further demonstrates that it's focused on maximizing profit, not delivering better care for Napa residents,” said NUHW President Sal Rosselli.

The Queen regularly assesses operations, staffing levels, and financial performance, Buck said.

"One of the impacts of COVID-19 is a shift in how patients are seeking and receiving medical care, including the use of telemedicine. This has also affected the volume of visits to the emergency department at Queen of the Valley, which has had an impact on staffing needs," said Buck.

"While we were able to delay staff reductions during 2020, even while many other health care organizations and hospitals made significant cuts, the cumulative negative impact of the pandemic on our operations now requires that we make a small reduction to staff," said Buck.