Queen of the Valley transfers one coronavirus patient, second remains in Napa

Queen of the Valley Medical Center is now monitoring only one coronavirus patient. The second patient "was treated and transferred to another CDC (Centers for Disease Control) location," said a Friday message to employees.

Both patients had arrived in Napa on Monday after being transferred from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. One had tested positive for the disease while the other was a suspected patient.

The hospital did not identify which of the two patients had been transferred.

Regarding the remaining patient, hospital CEO Larry Coomes said, "We continue to work closely with the CDC and Napa County Public Health to care for this patient (and) to ensure we continue to adhere to established infectious disease protocols."

Coomes thanked the 12 nurses and staff who "who stepped up and volunteered to care for the patients."

"We understand that there is fear in the unknown," he wrote.