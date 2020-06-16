Queen of the Valley workers challenge hospital's safety protocols

The National Union of Healthcare Workers accused Queen of the Valley Medical Center Tuesday of violating COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocols and failing to test hospital workers who may have been exposed to the virus.
According to the union, more than two dozen workers at Queen of the Valley have been unable to obtain a coronavirus test after caring for a patient last week that later tested positive for the virus.
The patient was admitted June 8 without being testing for COVID-19, according to the union. Health care workers caring for the patient allegedly did not receive protective equipment like N95 masks. At least seven union members and another 20 workers came into contact with the patient, according to the union.
Union officials also alleged that the hospital is violating safety standards by putting patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the same room as patients with undetermined test results. They said some patients are not required to wear a mask and COVID-19 patients are not being quarantined to prevent further exposure.
"We haven't seen another hospital so flagrantly violate COVID-19 safety regulations or put its patients at risk by ordering caregivers potentially exposed to the coronavirus back to work without first being tested," NUHW President Sal Rosselli said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Queen of the Valley rebutted the union's allegations with its own account of how a COVID case was handled and the steps it takes to protect staff and patient health.
"We have a strict, multi-layer process to ensure the safety of all who enter our doors," the hospital said.
"To protect our caregivers from potential exposure to any patient suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19, we follow current protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), which include wearing proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
"If a potential exposure occurs due to the fact a patient was not known to be COVID-19 positive or a person under investigation at the time of care, infection prevention and caregiver health teams work together to conduct contact tracing, assess if there was close contact without PPE and if there may have been high-risk or low-risk exposure to a caregiver.
"As a result of this process, it was determined that seven caregivers were at a high-risk for exposure to a patient recently. In consultation with Napa County Public Health and in line with CDC recommendations, these high-risk caregivers were tested for COVID-19 at Queen of the Valley and given administrative leave pending test results."
The hospital said the remaining caregivers who were not determined to be at a high risk for exposure were referred to Napa County Public Health for testing at no cost. "Since there was no evidence of a high-risk exposure event for these caregivers, they will not be granted paid time off unless they are found to have a positive test result," the hospital said.
The union took issue with some employees being referred to the public site for COVID testing. "It takes up to five days to get results back from the county, compared to less than 24 hours for COVID-19 tests administered by Queen of the Valley," the union said.
"To be good stewards of our resources, we must be conservative with our limited testing supplies," the hospital said in its release.
In April, NUHW and the Queen ended a nearly four-year contract fight, with employees voting to approve their first contract. The union represents nearly 500 employees, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, medical technicians and housekeepers.
Bay City News Service contributed to this story.
