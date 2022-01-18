Queen workers to picket in Napa on Wednesday

Queen of the Valley Medical Center nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, housekeepers and medical technicians, represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, will picket on Wednesday during their break times to protest understaffing at the medical center.

The union represents more than 400 workers at the hospital.

Participating workers will picket from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Workers will be joined by elected officials and community allies for rallies at noon and 5 p.m.

Queen of the Valley is owned and operated by Providence, the nation’s fourth largest Catholic hospital chain.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

