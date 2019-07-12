CALISTOGA -- Regan Howe and his crew were on the job early Wednesday morning when they smelled fire. They discovered a landscape truck had burst into flames in the heavily wooded area on Diamond Mountain Road in Calistoga.
Howe said his crew grabbed a few garden hoses and kept the nearby trees and brush doused until Cal Fire arrived on the scene. Humidity in the early morning air was also helpful, he said.
Howe is a contractor. The fire was about 300 feet from the main structure on the property, he said, and the Ford F-150 landscape truck was pulling an empty trailer up the small grade.
Howe said he wasn’t sure how the fire started, but was concerned it could spread into something bigger.
There were no injuries in the fire, but the truck was destroyed.