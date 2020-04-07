Quieter times for Napa jail, law enforcement during shelter-at-home order

While the number of service calls has not fallen off steeply, the types of law enforcement responses have shifted, with an emphasis on ensuring compliance with the shelter-at-home order in its early days, Sheriff Robertson noted.

Among those trips by uniformed officers are visits triggered by a county email hotline, covid19@countyofnapa.org, that allows residents to report possible violations of “essential business” rules and other restrictions on daily activity during the pandemic. Seventeen such tips were emailed during the weekend of March 27-29, the county reported.

Not all such tips are responses to questionable business activity, however. Among the recent law enforcement responses described by Robertson have been been visits to public parks to discourage a pickup basketball game and a soccer match that drew about 40 combined players and spectators, well above the 10-person limit on public gatherings recommended by federal and local authorities.

“People are social and want to get together,” the sheriff conceded, “but this is a time when we have to do that differently.”